San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The power is out. Again…

by Kendall Robinson, Graphics ContributorDecember 21, 2024
A commentary comic of the large amount of power outages that have been happening at SDSU. It is night time and all the lights from the building are off. A person outside says, “The power is out. Again…” (Kendall Robinson)
