Women’s basketball climbs its way to victory in the final seconds against Hawaii

The San Diego State Aztecs improved to an 11-2 record for the season after they defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 54-52. It was the final non-conference game for the Aztecs this season as they’re set to take on their first conference opponent on Dec. 29.

SDSU trailed for most of the game, but mounted a comeback with Naomi Panganiban leading the team in scoring with 24 points. Panganiban finished the game 9-18 from the field and 4-8 behind the three-point line.

Panganiban spoke after the game about what led to her stellar performance.

“Good preparation and good sleep the night before,” Panganiban said. “In general I think it’s the belief and the confidence that the coaches and my peers have and my teammates have in my ability to shoot.”

In the beginning of the game, both teams traded the lead frequently with the Aztecs hitting the first three-pointer of the game. Guard Nat Martinez converted the three-point field goal to give SDSU an early 6-4 lead.

Both teams continued to trade the lead for the remainder of the first quarter, but the Aztecs were able to close out the quarter with an 18-14 lead.

They kept the momentum going in the early minutes of the second quarter, with a three-pointer by guard Kaelyn Hamilton. However, the Rainbow Warriors would not go away quietly.

Hawaii then went on a 10-0 run and took a 21-24 lead. SDSU struggled in the latter part of the second period and went over five minutes without scoring a field goal or a point.

Hawaii was able to close out the half with a 25-30 lead after outsourcing the Aztecs by nine points in the second quarter. SDSU only scored seven points during the quarter.

Both teams went scoreless in the first two minutes of the second half until a converted field goal and free throw attempt by Hawaii center Ritorya Tamilo gave the Warriors a 25-33 lead. SDSU would stay close and began to play shutdown defense.

The Aztecs were able to cut the Hawaii lead to 35-36, but the Warriors jumped out to a seven-point lead after two three-point field goals by guard MeiLani McBee.

Panganiban was able to hit a three-pointer for the Aztecs in the closing minutes of the third quarter to cut Hawaii’s lead to four points. Hawaii led 38-42 at the end of the period.

“We knew this was going to be a close game,” Head Coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said of the team’s mentality entering the fourth quarter. “We wanted to make sure that we did our best to get stops and put ourselves in a situation to score the ball.”

The Rainbow Warriors scored quickly in the fourth quarter, jumping out to a 38-45 lead. However, the Scarlet and Black would go on a seven point run to give them a 45-44 lead, capped off by another three-pointer by Panganiban.

With five minutes left in the game, both teams began to trade for the lead again. The Aztecs eventually got out to a 49-46 lead after two converted field goals by Kim Villalobos and Veronica Sheffey.

Warriors guard Lily Wahinekapu knotted the score at 49 after making a three-point attempt with four minutes left.

Shortly after, SDSU got out to a three-point lead once more after two converted free throw attempts by Sheffey and one by Adryana Quezada with only one minute left in the game.

During the final minute, Hawaii was able to tie the score again at 52 after a made layup and free throw by forward Imani Perez. SDSU then called a timeout and had possession of the ball with 37 seconds left.

During their final possession, SDSU ran the clock down to eight seconds before Cheffey converted a clutch field goal to give the team a 54-52 lead. Hawaii would call their final timeout, but were unable to score on their final possession, giving SDSU the win.

This was the Aztecs last game until after Christmas and also their last against a non-conference opponent. Their next game will take place against Boise State in Viejas Arena on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.