“Companion” Review: In this sharp AI horror, love kills

From a world of vintage nostalgia and dystopian future comes a love story about a girl and a boy. Except, the boy is a raging ‘incel’— and the girl is, well, a robot.

“Companion” seems to put all of its cards on the table. To start, one of the trailers revealed the big twist that our protagonist, Iris, played by Sophie Thatcher, is not human after all. Then, in the very first scene of the movie, we learn that this sweet-faced girl in 1960s attire is going to kill.

Despite these seemingly huge twists, “Companion” has much more in store. In the words of one audience member leaving the theater: “I couldn’t stop gasping.”

When we first meet Sophie Thatcher’s devoted Iris, we know one thing about her— she is really in love with her boyfriend, Josh, played by Jack Quaid. The day they met is a warm, perfectly imperfect memory that she retells with a sigh of satisfaction. Unfortunately for Iris, we soon find that Josh isn’t quite the golden boy she thinks he is.

Quaid, most known for his role as dorky, nervous Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime’s “The Boys,” makes a surprising left turn as our hateable antagonist Josh. As Quaid himself described his “Companion” character on Instagram— “He sucks.”

That’s an understatement.

As the two head into the wilderness for a lakefront getaway with Josh’s friends, there are slight hints here and there that Josh doesn’t quite share Iris’ fondness. There’s an uncomfortable laugh when she retells their meeting, a curt demand to “act happy” as she talks to his friends, and condescending dismissals of her affection. In front of Josh’s friends, Iris feels like an outsider, trying to prove herself to an unwilling bunch with little help from her boyfriend. At first, it seems like another toxic relationship. Soon, the illusion gives way to mayhem.

By way of an encounter gone wrong, Iris finds out who she really is, and as most would expect, she doesn’t react lightly. “Companion” is largely from Iris’ point of view. The viewer is learning about her world with her, which makes for some interesting surprises. We feel her isolation in the perfectly curated lakefront house, her desperation and her moments of hope. She runs away, and along the way we see her grow into herself, despite her “programming.” Throughout the film, Iris’ look of fear and vulnerability as her “programmed” love for Josh renders her helpless is shocking and provoking. As a representation of abusive dynamics, Iris and Jack’s story feels real and heartbreaking.

“Companion” is also interested in a larger commentary around women’s objectification and slowly dissipating rights under modern politics and technology. Increasingly, women in horror are represented as victims of control. Whether by their partners, societal pressure, or the whims of technology, female horror protagonists are not only fighting slashers of the past— they’re fighting misogyny too.

One could argue that helplessness is a basic facet of any horror story. Yet, the shift towards feminist social commentary in American horror that shamelessly reflects the fears of women is too blatant to ignore. As the ramifications of Roe v. Wade’s overturning continues, countless new films take on birth as a representation of fear and horrifying change— take “Alien: Romulus”’ blood-curdling parasite baby, or “The Substance’s” “rebirth” of a younger, shinier version of Demi Moore from her own spine. Additionally, as misogynistic QAnon culture grows alongside rising hate against women and minority groups, “Companion” is a smart reflection of our divided reality.

Directed by Drew Hancock, the writer of offbeat TV shows like “Fred: The Show,” “Mr. Pickles,” and “My Dead Ex,””Companion” also marks an unexpected feature film debut. For a better sense of Hancock’s reputation, as of writing this article, he doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page. After “Companion” hits theaters, this is sure to change. As a relative unknown in the mainstream, Hancock’s control of the film’s pace and delivery is impressive.

What makes “Companion” special is its hot pot of unique elements and the ability of the director to balance them. Between manipulative partners, misuse of technology, a funky old school soundtrack, dark comedy and murderous scheming, “Companion” has a lot on its plate. However, like a well-crafted meal, each ingredient compliments the other, and the final product is a delightfully engaging feast that will go where you least expect.

Also— “Companion” does not shy away from a mess, so prepare for blood to spill.