Not your typical valentine: “Beach Read” by Emily Henry is anything but a beach read

Emily Henry’s 2020 Beach Read has resurfaced in the literary world with a beautifully-reimagined hardcover collector’s edition, released on Oct. 1, 2024. This isn’t just a standard reissue; the new edition features sunset-hued endpapers, gold foil and a fresh epilogue that answers all the burning questions for fans. And with Valentine’s day approaching and news that Beach Read is officially being transformed into a big screen adaptation, it’s the perfect excuse to re-dive into this witty, layered romance that has quickly become a modern classic in adult fiction.

Let’s clear one thing up: despite its cover, Beach Read is not the light-hearted novel as the title suggests. Yes, it’s set by a lake, has all the ingredients of a swoon-worthy romance and packs plenty of the quintessential snarky banter. But Henry layers in substantial themes and heartfelt moments that many typical rom-coms don’t touch on. This book has the intensity of a late-summer sunset, equal parts warm and sad, as it explores grief, self-acceptance and love with a depth that moves well beyond fluff.

The story revolves around January Andrews, a romance writer facing her worst creative block yet, and Augustus “Gus” Everett, her obviously brooding literary fiction rival who lives next door. Both are authors, yet their views on writing and life seem worlds apart. January is reeling from the recent death of her father and the revelation of his infidelity, casting a shadow over her once rose colored view of romance. Meanwhile, Gus, a realist with a taste for darker narratives, challenges her perspective in every way.

Their rivalry turns playful when they agree to swap genres for a summer bet, leading to a series of Saturday “research” dates that are part antagonism, part flirting and very much entertaining. Some of their dates were straight out of a romantic comedy- a carnival, a drive-in movie, even line dancing. They also took field trips to investigate a local suicide cult, which, oddly enough, brought them closer together. Oh, and did I mention, their desk windows are perfectly aligned?

“But then he would say things like that, ‘Clear your Saturday schedules from here until eternity.’ He would grab me around the waist to keep me from smashing into a support beam I hadn’t noticed in my dancing fugue state. Laughing, he would twirl me into him, and spin me around while the rest of the crowd was walking their feet into their bodies and back out, far wider than their hips, thumbs hooked into real and imagined belt loops.”

Henry’s prose is witty and clever, making this a compulsively readable, emotionally charged story. The chemistry between January and Gus is electric and the evolution of their relationship feels authentic and tender.

Beach Read depicts a refreshing twist on the enemies-to-lovers trope, allowing each character to confront their own assumptions and vulnerabilities through each other’s work. Every outing gave them a chance to see how the other thinks and why they see the world the way they do. January and Gus are both carrying fresh wounds from betrayal, and as they start trusting each other, they slowly let their walls down. The more they share their scars, the more they realize how much they understand each other.

Their journey is really about having the courage to ask the hard questions and being open enough to answer honestly. As they challenge themselves to write outside their comfort zones, readers are reminded of the blurred lines between fact and fiction, life and art- a perfect theme for book lovers and aspiring writers alike.

Henry also has the power to make one-liners carry the weight of a novel. This is Henry at her best- offering layers without ever slowing down her narrative pace. Simple lines of text, like when Gus says to January, “When I watch you sleep, I feel overwhelmed that you exist,” capture feelings that are often indescribable, while leaving an intense resonance that lingers long after the page is turned.

And yes, while Beach Read is a romance novel, January’s story as the protagonist goes far beyond just a romantic journey. It’s also a journey toward self-forgiveness and her own discovery for authenticity as a writer. The banter between her and Gus is top-notch, but the true depth of the narrative unfolds in their ability to unearth each other’s vulnerabilities. In one critical moment, January reflects on her experience with the flinching realization:

“If you swapped out all my Jessicas for Johns, do you know what you’d get? Fiction. Just fiction. Ready and willing to be read by anyone, but somehow by being a woman who writes about women, I’ve eliminated half the Earth’s population from my potential readers, and you know what? I don’t feel ashamed of that. I feel pissed.”

We, as readers, witness January’s relationship with Gus and her evolving understanding of herself as she learns to embrace her voice. Rather than viewing her perspective as a hindrance, she discovers its strength, ultimately recognizing that her unique narrative is not just valid—it’s essential. By reclaiming her story, January redefines her path while also pushing back against the biases that dismiss the emotional depth of romance and undervalue so-called “feminine” stories.

Perhaps January’s reflections also mirror some of Henry’s own frustrations in the publishing world with societal expectations and the limitations imposed by a male-dominated literary landscape.

This is a book that is not only convincing- but also infectious. It squeezes your heart, journeys through grief and healing and may even coax a few tears (in the best way). It’s both profound and humorous. Beach Read is not exactly the typical rom-com…and maybe it isn’t rom-com at all. But, who’s to tell you how to define romance, let alone love or Valentine’s Day?