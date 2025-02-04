Skip to Content
February 4
That TikTok ban was quick
February 4
From Island Greens to Golf’s Grandest Stages: Justin Hastings’ rapid rise to international excellence
February 4
Not your typical valentine: "Beach Read" by Emily Henry is anything but a beach read
February 3
Men’s golf garners a second-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational
February 3
Freshman guards light the way for SDSU women’s basketball
February 3
Rising stars shine as SDSU lacrosse dominates in exhibition win
February 3
Aztecs’ defensive clinic leads to 59-46 win over New Mexico
February 3
Vista protest gathers over 1,500 people against deportations
February 3
Aztecs wrangle the Cowboys thanks to second-half run
January 31
FAFSA Application launches for 2025-26 with a refined system
That TikTok ban was quick
Jessica Fowlie
Graphics Contributor
February 4, 2025
Cartoons
Multimedia
Commentary of the overnight TikTok ban that the U.S. experienced at the beginning of January. The TikTok logo is surrounded by caution tape and speech bubbles that have sarcastic remarks about the situation. (Jessica Fowlie)
