Softball tops CSUN, but narrowly falls to No. 2/3 Oklahoma

San Diego State (1-1) kicked off its 2025 season with a home doubleheader against the CSUN Matadors (0-2) and the defending national champion No. 2/3 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0).

Their 8-1 victory over the visiting Matadors was spearheaded by a superb two-way performance from Texas A&M senior transfer Grace Uribe.

She had two singles and scored on an RBI double from fellow transfer Jazmin Williams. Uribe dominated the circle for the Aztecs, turning in a masterful five innings in her first start for the Scarlet and Black. She only allowed four hits and one run, enabling her to grab her first win to start the season. Uribe spoke on what it means to be an Aztec for her final collegiate softball season.

“It felt great, I haven’t been out here for a year and I just felt like this was the best team to be a part of for my last year,” the two-way standout said. “After being away for a year, I couldn’t ask for a better team honestly, so I felt good coming out wanting to compete with some of my best friends.”

The transfer duo of Uribe and Williams were on full display. The sophomore center fielder went 2-4 including the aforementioned double, two runs and three RBIs.

Another bright spot for SDSU in Thursday’s opening game was junior third baseman Angie Yellen. Yellen was responsible for driving in half of her team’s runs thanks to an RBI single and a three-run shot to right center field.

In tandem with Yellen’s red-hot bat was her ability to flash the leather. She held down the hot corner against the Matadors, converting multiple fantastic putouts. Head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz complimented Yellen’s shining performance postgame.

“Angie Yellen was like an All-American today at third base,” said the Aztecs’ skipper. “Our defense is in a good place.”

SDSU’s ability to keep its foot on the gas was a key component in the win over CSUN. After going down 1-0, the Aztecs dumped eight unanswered runs on the Matadors’ pitching staff.

Senior outfielder Bella Espinoza laid down two beautiful bunt singles and also stole two bags.

The Aztecs stole three more bases in addition to Espinoza’s two, thanks to senior Lala Macario, freshman pinch-runner Mia Rodriguez and Jazmin Williams.

The eighth and final run of the game for the Aztecs was scratched across in the bottom of the sixth inning by way of a single from junior catcher Jade Ignacio.

SDSU only used two pitchers against the Matadors. Relieving Uribe was freshman Ava Schaffel. She complimented Uribe’s effort by tacking on two innings of one hit, no run ball.

While eight runs of offense is always a positive sign, the Aztecs’ defensive effort was the star of the show in their first game. The ability to pitch to contact allowed those in the circle to worry less and fill the strike zone.

In the Aztecs’ second game of the night, they played a thrilling game against the reigning national champion Oklahoma Sooners.

Throughout the game, you could see the passion not only from the players, but also Shanfrom parents and family in the stands. Neither the rain nor cold weather was going to stop these teams from putting on a show.

The game started off slow until the bottom of the second inning, where pinch-hitter Shannon Cunningham gave the Aztecs the lead with a three-run home run. This was Cunningham’s first at-bat of the season since transferring to SDSU from Arizona State.

Cunningham spoke on what she was feeling when her name got called to pinch hit.

“I wanted to go out there and get my tempo and get my rhythm and stay in my zone, but then at the same time I just wanted to compete as hard as I can,” Cunningham said. “Pinch hitting is tough, but just knowing that my coaches put trust in me in this spot, I just wanted to compete for my team as much as I could.”

In the top of the third inning, the Sooners struck back with an RBI single by Ella Parker, cutting the Aztec lead to two runs.

The game stayed still up until the top of the fifth inning when Oklahoma scored four runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from right fielder Kasidi Pickering, giving the Sooners a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of that same inning, the Aztecs struck back with two runs of their own on a RBI single by two-way standout Grace Uribe, tying the game up at five.

The game ended up going into extra innings, allowing the Sooners to pour on five runs in the top of the ninth inning, highlighted by a grand slam from catcher Isabela Emerling. Though the Aztecs ended up losing in extras 11-6, they showed a valiant effort against the defending national champions, proving they could compete with any team.

SDSU only used three pitchers against the Sooners. Dee Dee Hernandez started Thursday’s nightcap and gave the Aztecs 4.2 total innings, but also gave up four earned runs. Relieving her were pitchers, Cece Cellura and Grace Uribe, combining for the remaining 4.1 innings and giving up the other four earned runs.

The Aztecs will be heading on the road for yet another doubleheader on Feb. 7 in Fullerton, CA against Southern University and the Cal State Fullerton Titans.