Lacrosse leaves the Michigan series 2-0 to open the season

The San Diego State lacrosse team opened the 2025 season this weekend with wins over Detroit Mercy and Eastern Michigan. The Michigan series showcased career games for attackers Frankie Garcia and Bella Tan.

The series began with a 17-5 win over the Titans in a dominant team performance. Seven Aztecs stamped their name on the scoreboard, including Garcia who accounted for six of the team’s goals, a career high.

According to the team’s website, the sophomore is building on her performance in the exhibition match against Pomona-Pitzer, in which she found the net six times. Garcia also engraved her name in the record book, becoming the sixth Aztec to reach six goals in a match.

Garcia was not alone in the spotlight, as attackers Matty Spaeth and Tan recorded three goals each in their Aztec debut. Spaeth spent two years at Boston University where she recorded 58 goals before transferring to SDSU, and Tan is in her first season as a red-shirt freshman.

Defensively, SDSU did not give the Titans much opportunity to generate offense, holding the team to five goals and 18 shots. The Titans did not find the back of the net until the second quarter of the match when Maddy Camm scored the first goal for the Titans. The Aztecs also generated 17 turnovers and 10 saves from goalkeeper Caitlin Boughton.

This is the fourth meeting between the two teams with the Aztecs leading the all-time series 3-1. The Scarlet and Black last met with the Titans in 2017 where the Aztecs won 18-7.

The second win of the series was a first-time meeting between the Aztecs and Eagles. The 15-10 win on Sunday found Tan in the spotlight with five goals, a career-high. The red-shirt freshman ties Garcia with eight goals in the season.

The Eagles did keep the game close only being a point behind for most of the game. However, the Aztecs found the back of the net seven times in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Midfielder Kate Christos was behind Tan in scoring with three goals. Christos also found the net twice in the match against the Titans. Spaeth and attacker Nikki Seven also collected a pair of goals.

Following the two-game series in Michigan, SDSU will travel to South Carolina for a two-game series. SDSU will first head to Rock Hill for a Valentine’s match-up against Winthrop. The Aztecs last met the Eagles in 2015 and are 2-0 against the team.

After a date with the Eagles, the Scarlet and Black will head to Spartanburg for a meeting against Wofford. SDSU met the Terriers for the first time in 2018 where the Aztecs took the match 23-4.

The game against Winthrop is set for Friday at 1 p.m.