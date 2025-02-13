How to improve your mood with a beach walk

Are you feeling down and craving exercise, the feeling of peace and the fresh smell of the ocean all at once? Well, you can achieve all of those things at once if you hop in your car and take a quick drive to Mission Beach. The boardwalk that stretches from the southernmost point of Mission Beach to the middle of Pacific Beach is made for those looking to get their steps in with a beautiful view of the coast of San Diego. Here are eight steps to walk through so that you can achieve a mood-boosting beach walk!

Step one: Wake up and put on your comfiest and cutest workout clothes

Making sure you feel comfortable yet confident is extremely important in improving your mood on the beach. Whether you wear leggings, biker shorts, a tank top, a jacket or a t-shirt, you must feel content with your outfit. Wear whatever your heart desires, even if it is sweatpants. If you are uncomfortable on your walk, it will automatically dishearten your mood. Looking good and feeling good is half of the battle, and if you can do both of those things, then you are already off to a good start.

Step Two: Stop and get a beverage on the way

If you have the means, stop and get your favorite beverage to drink while walking. Whether that’s coffee, tea, a smoothie or something else, treating yourself can increase your happiness and make you feel a sense of comfort. Adding a yummy drink to your walk will also help you feel like the entire experience is a fun treat. It can help you appreciate the moment and be present in your journey to boosting your attitude.

Step Three: Choose where you’d like to start the beach walk

The boardwalk stretches from the southernmost point of Mission Beach to North Pacific Beach and is just about three miles long. There are plenty of places for you to park and start your adventure along those three miles, depending on how far you would like to walk. I recommend starting at the Mission Beach parking lot next to Belmont Park and walking North towards Pacific Beach. You can walk for as long as your heart desires, and if you choose to walk towards Pacific Beach, then you can make it to Garnet Avenue in about 2 miles.

Step Four: Put on your favorite playlist

Music can be one of the most powerful mood-boosters, and adding it to exercise encourages movement and creates a positive atmosphere. Putting on a playlist of your favorite upbeat songs can release dopamine, commonly known as the “feel-good” chemical in your brain, producing pleasure and happiness. Music has also been known to reduce stress, and playing your favorite tunes can release any tension and unwanted emotions you’ve been holding onto and replace them with comfort and joy.

Step Five: Begin your walk at your own pace

Now this might seem straightforward, but with many other people exercising around you, it’s easy to feel the pressure of setting the same pace as them. Begin walking at a pace that works for you and only you. You want to make sure that you are enjoying the walk, whether your pace is faster or slower than others. This walk is about improving your mood, so experiment with speeds and choose the one you like the most.

Step Six: Take in the beautiful ocean view

Remember that you are on the beach in Southern California! Take in the beauty of the Pacific Ocean, the sand, the happy families and friends laying in the sand and anything else happening around you. Soaking in the atmosphere of the coast is an essential step in this journey and calming your thoughts. Witnessing the stunning environment in front of you can help in clearing your head and making room in your mind for new peaceful and content emotions.

Step Seven: If you’re hungry, stop at Olive Cafe or Kono’s Cafe on the way

Are you getting hungry or need a little pick-me-up? Stop at Olive Cafe or Kono’s Cafe along the boardwalk. Olive Cafe sits one block in from the beach and is located halfway between Mission Beach and Pacific Beach. They are a delicious brunch restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, coffee, treats and more. Kono’s Cafe is another popular destination located right by the beach in Pacific Beach. They are known for their yummy breakfast burritos and sitting area that overlooks the beach.

Step Eight: If you’re feeling spontaneous, walk on the beach or jump in the ocean

The last and final couple steps in this journey are completely optional, but highly encouraged. Take off your shoes and walk on the shoreline! The sand and shallow water can have an extremely relaxing effect, grounding you to the moment. It can also feel incredibly refreshing to feel the cold water, and if you really enjoy that feeling, jump in the ocean! I know you probably don’t have a bathing suit with you, but live on the wild side and go in fully clothed if you’re comfortable with it. Spontaneity can be very rewarding and there is nothing that will wake you up and release dopamine like splashing around in the ocean. While in the ocean, the feel of the cold water and the connection you will feel to the Earth and the environment around you is remarkable and will leave you feeling deeply fulfilled.

Now that the secret to a mood-boosting beach walk is out, it’s time to put it to the test! It is so effective, and if there are any steps that you think you might have trouble with, feel free to adjust them as needed! You can personalize your music playlist, set your own walking pace and modify the length of your walk whenever you please- it is all up to you. This walk is all about making you feel better, helping you clear your mind and find peace and happiness on your adventure.