A brave new Valentines day

Byline photo of Isabella Hodges
by Isabella Hodges, Graphics EditorFebruary 14, 2025
Comic about a surprise Valentines date that turns out to be about going to Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World. (Isabella Hodges)
About the Contributor
Isabella Hodges
Isabella Hodges, '24-25 Graphics Editor