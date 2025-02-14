Lacrosse states its case for a Big 12 championship

There is no shortage of ambition for the San Diego State lacrosse team, as the Aztecs are looking to make a run for the Big 12 championship. Entering her 14th season as head coach, Kylee White is prepping her team for the season and conference play ahead.

“This is a very special team,” White said. “From the time they stepped on the field in the fall, they have been a player-driven team. They have connected really well and that has led to everyone getting excited to always be on the field.”

32 Aztecs make up this year’s team, including 21 returners. Senior captain and midfielder Sara Toner is among the returning players for the Aztecs. Toner led the Scarlett and Black in the 2024 season as their leading scorer in goals with 39 off 87 shots. Toner returns this spring with high energy and enthusiasm about their upcoming games.

“Every single person on our team is so focused and determined to do their best, and has great confidence in each other,” said Toner. “ It’s exciting to be able to go into a new conference with that team behind you and we’re gonna do great things.”

The Aztecs’ inaugural season with the Big 12 will also be the first-ever lacrosse season for the conference. The conference consists of five other teams including UC Davis, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida and Cincinnati.

“Being in a Power Five conference is recognizable and it helps our program,” White said. “There are rewards and things that validate the work that the girls are doing every single day on the field.”

This will be the third conference the program has joined since its start. SDSU began in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation before making its transition to the PAC 12 in 2024. However, the PAC 12 dissolved during the teams’ first season with the conference.

“Knowing that the Big 12 is not going anywhere anytime soon, it makes us feel that we have a place,” White said. “We are solid in our foundation and on what we can build versus feeling like we are flying around and figuring out who we are going to play next and are we playing for anything.”

A new season and conference is not the only thing new for the team. The team will have 11 newcomers including eight freshmen and three transfers.

“I think our young players are super hungry and really committed, and it’s easy to trust them because they work really hard,” said newcomer Matty Spaeth. “ There’s no question that the young girls have every capability to be great.”

Spaeth transferred from Boston University, where she recorded 58 goals and seven assists. The red-shirt junior shared her experience as an Aztec since joining the team.

“I think as a new player everyone’s been nothing but extremely welcoming, which is why we have such good chemistry,” said Spaeth. “Everyone just wants everyone else to succeed and that’s what makes up a good team.”

SDSU was ranked last in the conference by a preseason poll. Given their preseason rankings, the Aztecs intend to exceed expectations this spring.

“Our team literally has our conference rankings hung up on our door. We have a lot to prove, but we’re ready to prove it. And I think it’s gonna be great,” Spaeth said.

SDSU began the season going undefeated on the road. The two-game road series showcased the strength of the team’s offense with attackers Frankie Garcia and Bella Tan splitting for 16 goals in the series.

As a result, the team took the spotlight in the Big 12 Week One Awards. Gracia earned an award as attacker and Tan earned an award as a freshmen. Midfielder Kate Christos also earned an award in her respective position after scoring five goals to start the season.

“Everyone has felt amazing and looks super fast. We just keep going even when there’s mistakes made – no one drops their head.” said Toner. “Everyone has confidence in their speed, and they just run and get the ball back.”

The team will continue non-conference play, heading to South Carolina for a two-game series against Winthrop and Wofford this weekend. The team won’t see conference play until March against their first opponent, UC Davis.

“Everybody’s super committed to getting better, and also has a lot of confidence in one another,” said Toner. “So that combination of confidence and still being hungry to get better, I think is gonna bring us far.”

“Our culture has been strong since the program began, so we still remain in that family atmosphere but the selflessness of this group and the confidence in one another will really shine through,” White said.