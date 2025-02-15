Aztecs stun Alabama, edge Wichita State in a gritty day one sweep of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

San Diego State (4-2) began Friday’s doubleheader in Clearwater, FL as underdogs against a strong No. 14/12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-3) squad.

Through the first four innings of play, each team could only scratch across one run. The lack of offense was courtesy of the dominant starting pitchers, sophomore Cece Cellura for the Aztecs and senior Catelyn Riley for the Tide.

Cellura went five innings in Friday’s contest, only allowing four hits and one earned run; she also tallied three strikeouts. Cellura’s biggest weapon in the circle was her ability to pitch to contact. She kept her defense involved and was rewarded. SDSU’s defense did not commit a fielding error against Alabama, helping Cellura keep her pitch count low (67 pitches) and record her first win of 2025.

Riley tossed 3.2 innings of shutout softball, but the Aztecs were chomping at the bit to get on the board. In the top of the fourth inning, sophomore Olivia Gigante got hit by a pitch and senior Lala Macario reached on a bunt single, setting the stage for the dangerous bat of junior Angie Yellen.

After head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz subbed in freshman Mia Rodriguez for Gigante, Yellen drove a single into center field, scoring the speedy Rodriguez and tying the game at one run apiece.

In the top of the fifth inning, SDSU found themselves in another bases-empty, two-out scenario. The spark-plug senior Bella Espinoza stepped up to the plate and stroked a single between the third baseman and shortstop. Sophomore Jazmin Williams then poked a double into right center, driving in Espinoza and pushing the Aztecs in front 2-1.

Cellura allowed a one-out triple to Crimson Tide senior Kali Heivilin and nailed junior Abby Duchscherer with an errant pitch, allowing her a free pass to first base. Despite later adversity, she maneuvered out of trouble, forcing the next two batters to strike out and ground out.

In the final frame, the Aztecs were able to scratch across two clutch insurance runs. Three straight walks by the Alabama bullpen loaded the bases for star senior Cali Decker. While she did not record a hit, Decker was able to drive in fellow senior Kate Farren, extending SDSU’s lead to 3-1.

The final Aztec run came by way of a sacrifice fly out from junior Shannon Cunningham, driving in Espinoza and making the score 4-1 in favor of the Scarlet and Black.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive effort was halted in the final two innings thanks to a shutout relief effort from beloved senior Dee Dee Hernandez. Alabama’s chances of winning became slimmer and slimmer with every pitch, hence their ability to only muster two hits off Hernandez.

In her two quick innings of relief, Hernandez punched out three of the eight hitters she faced. She also recorded her first save of 2025, breaking the SDSU record for most career saves. Hernandez’s record-setting accomplishment sealed the Aztecs’ 4-1 upset over the Crimson Tide.

After notching their fifth win of the young season, SDSU (now 5-2) was tasked with facing Wichita State (5-3) in the late afternoon.

The Aztecs gave the starting nod to senior transfer Grace Uribe, who has begun to make a name for herself on the Mesa. From dealing in the circle, driving in runs at the plate and making plays in the outfield, she has made a major impact in her brief time donning the Scarlet and Black.

Uribe continued her success, turning in four innings of one-run softball. The lone run scratched across by the Shockers was a solo home run off the bat of junior Taylor Sedlacek. Uribe only allowed three total hits and collected three strikeouts along the way.

Shockers’ starting pitcher, sophomore Chloe Barber, had the Aztecs’ number through the first 4.2 innings of play. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, SDSU’s offense knew time was of the essence.

An unlikely hero, junior Jade Ignacio, got the party started for her side. She singled to the shortstop, allowing senior speedster Lala Macario to cross the plate, knotting the contest up at 1-1.

Dee Dee Hernandez took the circle to begin the sixth inning for the Aztecs, sitting the Shockers down in order.

In their half of the sixth, SDSU aimed to tack on crucial insurance runs. Uribe walked to begin the second-to-last inning. Sophomore Julie Holcomb assumed Uribe’s baserunning duties and instantly swiped second base. Soon after the successful steal, Cali Decker doubled, driving in Holcomb and putting the Aztecs in front 2-1.

To conclude the bottom half of the sixth, freshman Quinn Waiki pounded a clutch two-out single to left field, scoring junior Ally Dueker (pinch running for Decker). Waiki’s single extended SDSU’s lead to two runs heading into the final frame.

Hernandez came out to end things in the top of the seventh inning, but back-to-back singles threw a wrench in the Aztecs’ plans. Cece Cellura relieved Hernandez and inherited a first and third situation.

A sloppy fielding error by the second baseman Macario and a double by Wichita State junior Jodie Epperson tied the game at 3-3. Poor baserunning from the Shockers allowed the Aztecs to tag out both of the runners from second and third base. Cellura struck out the following hitter to conclude the top half of the seventh.

Barber lasted the whole game for Wichita State and trotted out to try and extend the game into extras. A pair of singles by Bella Espinoza and Jazmin Williams put Grace Uribe in familiar territory. She hammered a single into the outfield, pushing across the winning run for her side and ending the thriller in Clearwater at 4-3.

The Aztecs’ ability to stay within themselves in the big moments was the game-changer on Friday. Multiple RBI hits with two outs and the reliable pitching trio of Cellura, Hernandez and Uribe allowed SDSU to finish their first day of play with two impressive wins.

The Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational rolls on as the Aztecs face another test on Feb. 15, opening with No. 16 Missouri at 10:30 a.m. and Virginia at 1:30 p.m.