 Lacrosse remains undefeated following its South Carolina series 

The San Diego State lacrosse team completed its two-game series in South Carolina with a win 24-14 over Wofford on Sunday.

The win marks a new team record for most goals scored in a game (24). The previous record was held by the 2018 team when the Aztecs also beat Wofford 23-4 in their first meeting with the Terriers.

Attacker Nikki Seven led the Scarlet and Black with a career-high five goals and was one of 11 Aztecs to find the back of the net in Sunday’s game. Behind Seven was attacker Meghan McLaughlin and midfielder Sara Toner who earned three goals each.

The Aztec defense also made the spotlight with 14 caused turnovers in the match and midfielder Tatum Neach led the team with four caused turnovers.

The Aztecs and Terriers began the game close with back-and-forth goals. However, the game started to swing in SDSU’s favor during the second quarter where the team created a five-point cushion 13-8 to end the first half.

SDSU kicked off the second half with three unanswered points to increase the lead to eight. Again, both teams would exchange goals, but the Terriers ended the quarter only chipping a point of the Aztecs’ eight-point lead 18-11.

SDSU finished the fourth quarter outscoring the Terriers 6-3 and created its largest deficit of the game (10) with its final goal by McLaughlin 24-14.

SDSU moves to 4-0 for the season following its series in South Carolina. The Scarlet and Black began the series with a Valentine’s Day showdown where SDSU beat Winthrop 19-11.

Attacker Bella Tan set a career-high six goals and engraved her name in the record book as the seventh Aztec to have six goals in a game. Tan now shares the record with her sister Lexi Tan who set her record in 2020. Tan also found the back of the net in the match against the Terriers, moving her to 15 goals of the season.

SDSU will return home for its home opener against Denver. The Pioneers are undefeated in the all-time series against the Aztecs (0-10). The Pioneers are currently 0-2 to open the season.

SDSU is scheduled to face the Pioneers on Sunday, Feb. 23, at noon.