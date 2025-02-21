Lifestyle: Run along through San Diego, one mile at a time





If you’ve ever wondered who runs “Rage State,” it’s not me. My existence at San Diego State University is comfortable, cute and uncomplicated. I am a third-year student who would rather go to class than the Aquaplex and who has to be educated daily in NorCal slang. We call our college house “The Homestead,” where I would happily spend the rest of my days in the sunshine bliss of our backyard.

Naturally, it’s time to add a wrinkle.

This semester, I have decided to train for the San Diego Beach & Bay Half Marathon on April 12. as a never-been-technical runner. Formal training has been unnecessary for my family’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot or walks around the neighborhoods in my hometown.

This endeavor is different. It’s thirteen miles of real running, and it’s mine. But it’s also San Diego’s. And it’s every college kids who is trying to figure out where health falls on their growing ladders of personal priorities.

One of the things I really admire about this southernmost city is the way fitness has influenced the cultural and community landscapes, creating a lifestyle where wellness is important. Whether that be through the PB Run Club, climbing and biking in our east county mountains, cliffside yoga at Tourmaline or cardio dance at the Aztec Recreation Center, how you move matters. I am looking forward to learning how running connects me deeper to this adopted home of mine.

To kick off the great race, I have promised myself to stick to a schedule: one short run at the beginning of the week, and one long run at the end, which I have lovingly coined my “Long Run Friday!” In an attempt to hit all of the classic San Diego spots, I have been using those long runs to double as weekend adventures.

I have explored the strip spanning from Mission Beach to Pacific, I’ve experienced going from Windansea Beach to the La Jolla Coves, and once got lost around the Bay and ended up in a fenced area behind SeaWorld (true story… and surely not meant for runners).

While I have been loving the view of our city from the comfort of my own two feet, I understand that during the week, busy students have to keep it simple. That is why Lake Murray is a great getaway in the backyard of campus. This six mile out-and-back trail is a ten minute drive from “The Homestead” and makes for a quick training run. I usually like to see two miles before turning around, making for a perfect four all before afternoon classes.

Until April, I am here to document the messy journey of becoming something I never thought I could be, trials, error, lost toenails and all. Run along with me as I navigate the balance of being a seasoned student while building a new habit, one that will allow me to explore what health means to San Diego.