The demonization of higher education is not in your best interest





The Trump administration has pervasively attacked universities as institutions run by “Marxist maniacs and lunatics.” He calls to reshape our universities by bringing back “American traditions” and discarding what he believes to be left-wing ideological bias, particularly Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Vice President J.D. Vance even praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for suppressing higher education institutions.

The solution to a united America should not be the oppression of opposing viewpoints. We need to encourage diverse viewpoints which is the exact function of liberal arts education.

In no way am I saying that universities are or should be exempt from criticism; however, this critique is merely a political attack with ulterior motives. Let’s begin by addressing the obvious. J.D. Vance, the incumbent Vice President who denounced professors as the “enemy” and universities as institutions of “deceit and lies,” attended Ohio State University where he received his liberal arts bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy. Later, he went on to Yale Law School, a well-known liberal school, where he received his law degree in 2013.

He even has gone on to publish his own memoir where he depicts the cycle of poverty which existed in the community he had grown up in and the high rates of both domestic violence and substance abuse.

Education was his liberation and gave him an opportunity to write his story outside of what many would assume was predestined for him. It is worth questioning why someone who has so obviously benefited from furthering his education would redirect his supporters to doubt the very same system that pulled him up. Data shows that education fosters economic mobility by enhancing employment and increasing earning potential. According to ConcernUSA, the global poverty rate would be cut by more than half if all adults completed secondary education. It is important to prioritize making universities more accessible rather than delegitimizing them.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump lived quite a comfortable and luxurious life from a young age. Even so, Trump did in fact attend university. He attended Fordham University for two years before he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance and Commerce, yet another Ivy League school. There he received his bachelor’s degree in economics. Ivy League schools have massive endowments that help fund programs that benefit students, such as scholarships and student aid, staff and research initiatives. In his first term of presidency, Trump imposed a 1.4% tax on endowments and now calls to raise this tax rate on universities he views as left-leaning. In 2023, J.D. Vance introduced a bill to raise this tax up to 35%, which was ultimately blocked.

Both J.D. Vance and Donald Trump are byproducts of Ivy League schools. They are the elites they pretend to hate.

Now, let’s tackle their assault on liberal arts. Liberal arts, such as philosophy and political science amongst other critical studies, have been shaped as the left’s “woke” agenda. Liberal arts creates open-mindedness, not a means to indoctrinate students into leftist views.

Studies in liberal arts allow for discussion, debate and exploration of ideas. It has produced both liberal and conservative thinkers. Restricting our education and removing certain liberal arts studies could deter individuals from having a perspective outside of their government and create docile bodies that can no longer think for themselves. In Vance’s own words, he wants “an honest, patriotic account of American history.” Does the current administration wish to portray our history as perfect or do they want the freedom to repeat history?

J.D. Vance went to a liberal law school yet still came out as a conservative. Notorious conservative, Governor Ron DeSantis, attended Yale University where he received his liberal arts bachelor’s degree in history. Similarly, Republican senator, Joshua Hawley, attended Stanford University where he got his liberal arts bachelor’s degree in history, and later attended Yale Law School. Practically all politicians have earned their degrees in a liberal arts study, yet there are plenty of conservative politicians.

As a daughter of immigrant parents from Iran, it reminds me of the oppressive government that has severely restricted academic freedom under the guise of “purifying” curriculum. Anything in opposition to the government’s political ideology is forbidden. To challenge authority, to challenge the values of the government, especially in academia is unacceptable. Any dissent by scholars or students will be met with anything from suspension to prosecution.

Academia was deemed subversive before all of its added regulations. It is unfortunate to think that America may be moving in the same direction. Professors are not your enemy, but autocrats are. Free thought has always threatened authoritarian control. Those who cannot think for themselves are the easiest to control.

So, make the most of your time in college and understand the privilege of your education. An education that many crave, but cannot have.





