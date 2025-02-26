SDSU Softball wins third home game of season against the Cal Baptist Lancers





San Diego State (13-3) defeated the Cal Baptist University Lancers (7-10) in a thrilling game on Tuesday night. This makes it a five-game winning streak for the Scarlet and Black.

The Aztecs’ victory over the Lancers was sparked by a dominant performance from starting pitcher Cece Cellura who went five innings, allowing only six hits and one earned run. Though she had only three strikeouts, she was effective with her pitch count and had quick innings. Cellura spoke on what was going through her mind while she was on the mound.

“I think I had a chip on my shoulder because I didn’t perform how I wanted to perform this past weekend,” Cellura said. “So I kind of just went into that mentality that I need to play to our own standard and go to war for these women.”

The game started with the Lancers scoring first on an RBI double from third baseman Kate Penberthy in the first inning giving them a 1-0 lead.

The Aztecs evened the score in the bottom of that same inning on a solo home run from catcher Cali Decker.

The second inning looked promising for the Aztecs as they ended up with bases loaded, but would only have one run to show for it. The Scarlet and Black would end up taking a 2-1 lead off a bases-loaded walk to outfielder Bella Espinoza.

SDSU had multiple chances to score more runs in the next few innings, but leaving runners on base seemed to become a big issue. The Aztecs ended up leaving 8 runners on base throughout the whole game giving Cal Baptist a chance to come back. Coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz spoke on what the team needed to do moving forward.

“I think there’s more meat on the bone in terms of cashing in when runners are on base,” Deniz said. “We’re leaving the bases loaded, leaving runners on second and third, so things like that that’s something we’ve gotta clean out.”

The game would stand still up until the fifth inning when the Lancers got another RBI from Kate Penburthy. Her second hit of the night would be a triple to right center scoring Matti Severns from first base.

The Aztecs ended up having the bases loaded again in the bottom of the sixth inning, but this time they capitalized by scoring four runs off the bats of sophomore transfer Jazmin Williams and junior transfer Shannon Cunningham.

Williams would break the tie on a two-run single giving the Aztecs a 4-2 lead. Cunningham ended up scoring the rest of those runs with her two-run double, giving them a 6-2 lead heading into the top of the seventh.

Pitcher Dee Dee Hernandez, who was just announced as the Mountain West Pitcher of the week, ended up closing the game after pitching two no-hit shutout innings.

SDSU will be on the road for a five-game series in Fullerton, California from Feb. 28 to March 2. The Aztecs are competing in the Judi Garman Classic and will be facing teams such as the No. 10 ranked Arizona Wildcats. Though they are heading into a packed weekend schedule, the team is looking to ride off their win streak and show teams who they are.

“I think we’re really confident,” Cellura said. “I think we’re not a team that should be taken lightly, and we’re here to compete and we’re here to win, that’s what we’re gonna take into the weekend and just come out and play our game.”