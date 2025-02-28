SDSU danced the night away for a good cause at the 2025 Dance Marathon





As the San Diego State University community came together to immerse themselves in the power of music and dance, good vibes and smiles were exchanged all around, but above all, real change was made.

The SDSU Dance Marathon, which took place on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., filled Montezuma Hall with unbeatable energy and positivity.

SDSU Dance Marathon raises money for children battling pediatric illnesses at Rady Children’s Hospital and gives their families an opportunity to share their stories, as well as honoring them for their resilience and bravery, according to Dance Marathon Communication Directors Zoe Dell and Julia Stiger.

The day started with opening ceremonies, a “kiddo red carpet” that allowed each child to show up feeling like a rockstar and a performance from Sirens of State, an all-female acapella group at SDSU.

Several activities continued throughout the day such as family stories, morale dances, a kids’ talent show and a SDSU Dance Team performance.

The day included many fundraising opportunities, such as the “kiddo art auction,” where attendees bid on artwork created by the children, “Dancing with the Stars,” where teams performed segments of last year’s morale dance and participants donated to the team they wanted to win, and the “cakewalk,” where anyone who raised over $50 was able to participate to win desserts.

A special moment at the event was the Madi Taylor vigil, which is held every year to honor Taylor, who lost her battle to cancer in 2017 at the age of 13.

“Her family shares her story each year, and how she was an incredibly positive light for everyone around her,” Stiger said. “Participants turn on a tealight candle when they feel inspired by her story, and place it on the designated table for her ceremony.”

The day ended with closing ceremonies and the revealing of the final amount raised: $23,000 during the 12 hour event and $210,365.41 overall, surpassing last year’s total of around $203,000.

“Our mission is to champion awareness about pediatric healthcare– highlighting the importance of giving back to the community and being a beacon of hope for children going through strenuous journeys,” Stiger said.

All funds go straight to Rady Children’s Hospital for critical, life-saving treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, child life services, financial assistance for families in need and innovative research that benefits the future of pediatric healthcare.

“(Dance Marathon) is such a special organization and was one of my favorite parts of my college experience,” said Nina Go, who attended the event as part of the SDSU Alumni Team. “I wanted to keep being involved and still fundraise even after graduating.”

Go graduated from SDSU in May 2024, was a part of Dance Marathon for all 4 years and served on its executive board for 3 years.

“The most memorable moment for me from the event was the first family story,” said Go. “…I now work in a pediatric oncology unit, so the medical terms the family said and the diagnosis the kiddo had are things I now actually know…their story made me think of my current patients who are going through their own fight with cancer.”

Dance Marathon reaches beyond just SDSU, and is a national program of Children’s Miracle Network that universities across the country participate in. Each school raises money for their local children’s hospital.

“Beyond the financial impact that Dance Marathon achieves for the kids, we make a difference by shedding light on the kiddos’ lives and making them feel loved and special,” Stiger said. “These kids and their families spend endless days at the hospital, and we bring positivity to them during their difficult journeys.”

Stiger shared that two of her favorite memories from the event were the kids’ talent show, where Rady Rockstar Makayla performed her cartwheel tricks, and the final number reveal.

The Rady Rockstar is the annual selection of a child that has spent time at Rady Children’s Hospital, who is then celebrated all year long and comes to various events throughout the academic year.

Stiger said that the anticipation leading up to the final reveal was one of the most memorable parts of the night and was an emotional moment that brought tears of joy as everyone hugged those around them.

“Seeing all of our hard work, tireless efforts and dedication to this incredible movement unfold like that was something I will never forget,” she continued. “It is beyond me that college students are continually able to band together and fundraise hundreds of thousands of dollars for something bigger than themselves.”