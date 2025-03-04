Aztec Through and Through: Kim Villalobos’s legacy of loyalty and excellence





In 2020, an 18-year-old Kim Villalobos joined a bottom-dwelling San Diego State Women’s Basketball program.

In her freshman season, the team finished ninth in the Mountain West, with a 5-12 conference record and 7-17 overall record. She played impactful minutes that year, but like the team, she had a lot of room to grow.

Now, in her fifth season, donning the Scarlet and Black, Villalobos has cemented herself as a program legend. In those years, she has climbed the record books and led the team to becoming conference championship contenders.

On Feb. 1, 2025, she played in her program-record 142nd game with the Aztecs. A feat that culminates an extraordinary five-year career.

The rarity of such an accomplishment has not been lost on her.

“I’m super blessed, super fortunate,” Villalobos said. “There’s people at a bunch of programs, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to play every single game.”

Throughout that historic number of games, her versatile all-around play style has allowed her to fill the stat sheet in many categories. Villalobos is one of just five players in the country to reach at least 1,100 points, 750 rebounds, 200 assists, 175 steals, and 100 blocks throughout her career.

“She’s like a Swiss Army Knife,” said head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson. “She can do a lot of different things. She can rebound, she can bring the ball up, she can score at all different levels.”

Villalobos’s elite paint presence has anchored the Aztecs throughout her college career. Her ability to dominate the glass and also serve as a defensive barricade is essential to the success of the team. Grabbing 811 rebounds and getting up for 104 blocks have propelled her to fifth and ninth in those respective categories in Aztec history.

Despite all of her statistical achievements during her time on the Mesa, Villalobos’s impact extends far beyond the stat sheet. Her leadership on and off the court has been key in her own and the team’s growth.

Villalobos has noticed the various ways she has evolved as a player and leader.

“When I first got here, I was more stressed about all the little things,” she said. “I think my cue has developed. Just reading the defense way better than I used to… just a lot of little things and definitely how to lead the team.”

Those personal growths have made a definitive impact on the success of the team. Since that disappointing 2020-21 season, SDSU has become one of the premier programs in the Mountain West.

In 2024, the Aztecs reached the Mountain West Championship for the first time since 2013. They fell in the game, but it was a reflection of how far the program has come, especially during Villalobos’s time with the program.

Now, in her final season, they aim to reach the conference’s peak. The Aztecs got off to their best start in three decades, due in large part to Villalobos’ veteran presence.

All five seasons of her career have been with SDSU, a rarity in the modern NCAA.

“She’s just been a kid that has been an Aztec through and through for the last five years,” said Terry-Hutson. “I will be forever grateful for her loyalty in this day and age when kids are transferring and trying to find the new shiny thing.”

From standing amongst program greats on the stat sheet to helping reestablish a winning culture, it is undeniable that Villalobos will go down as an Aztec legend. The program’s last five years have been defined by her dedication and impact.

“Huge shoutout to the staff, and yeah, just a blessing,” she said. “Love San Diego State.”