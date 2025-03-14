Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: Exploring Heritage at the Native and Indigenous Research Symposium
Native Resource Center unites communities for annual celebration at SDSU
by
Vivian Gomez
,
Photographer
•
March 14, 2025
The Beehive Collective’s poster shows the back, which is reflective of the Western narrative of the world.
Vivian Gomez
More to Discover
More in Photo
Photo Essay: Blenders eyewear introduces a new colorwave of Y2Skate sunglasses
Photo Essay: San Diego FC hosts record-breaking inaugural home opener against St. Louis City SC.
Photo Essay: SDSU women's tennis makes a comeback against Hawaii to win 4-2
