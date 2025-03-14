Categories:

Photo Essay: Exploring Heritage at the Native and Indigenous Research Symposium

Native Resource Center unites communities for annual celebration at SDSU
by Vivian Gomez, PhotographerMarch 14, 2025
The Beehive Collective's poster shows the back, which is reflective of the Western narrative of the world.
Entrance to Montezuma Hall with a handwritten poster addressing the symposium that took place on Thursday March 6th and Friday March 7th.
