A Golden formula: Cali Clark shines in Mountain West Championship game





LAS VEGAS- To be the best, you have to beat the best.

The task was tall for Aztec forward Cali Clark heading into the Mountain West Championship, being plugged into the starting lineup and assigned Wyoming center Allyson Fertig, the 2024-2025 Mountain West player of the year.

The resume for Fertig was undeniable, entering the game off a 17-point and 18-rebound performance in the semi-final. The stat line was Fertig’s 27th consecutive game with 14-plus points in a game, the third longest streak in Mountain West history and the second-longest active streak in the nation. Trailing only USC’s JuJu Watkins’s 35 straight, the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

“I’m always for the team and what the team needs, and tonight the team needed me to play some defense and not let Allyson do what she normally does, because obviously she’s the player of the year,” said Clark. “We knew she was going to be a really great opponent, so just knowing that was my role, I just locked in on that and kind of played with what the game gave me.”

Clark came out unfazed, beginning the game with two steals, three offensive rebounds and the game’s first points.

In light of her dominance early on, Clark’s absence on the court was apparent as she headed to the bench. With two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Cowgirls took advantage of the Aztecs’ defense without Clark’s paint presence and broke off a 10-4 run to take a 17-14 lead heading into the second quarter.

Up to that point when Clark was draped over Fertig, the 6-foot-4 center mustered up just two points and two turnovers on 1-3 shooting.

After a productive second quarter, Clark came alive in the third, recorded her third steal with 5:16 remaining before pushing the ball up the floor to Sheffey for a pull up jump shot, giving the Scarlet and Black a 37-34 lead.

Clark’s active hands remained a key piece of the SDSU defense in the third quarter, adding three more steals onto her five total for the game, keeping Fertig in check as she remained below 10 points. Despite Clark’s efforts, the Scarlet and Black headed for the fourth quarter trailing by two.

The dominance on the offensive glass for Clark carried into the final quarter, as she snagged her fourth offensive rebound and passed it back out to guard Veronica Sheffey to keep the possession alive. Guard Nat Martinez then rewarded Clark’s effort just seconds later, finding her underneath for an easy layup to tie the game at 43 with seven minutes remaining.

Midway through the third overtime, Clark added onto her night, backing down Fertig for a layup to give SDSU a four point lead with 2:50 remaining. On the ensuing possession, Clark rejected a post hook attempt from Fertig for her third block of the game.

When the buzzer sounded and Clark was handed her championship hat and t-shirt, her body of work was on display in the form of a 12 point, 17 rebound, six steal and three block game in 49 minutes of play. On the defensive end, Fertig was held to 6-for-15 shooting with eight turnovers.

Clark became the only Division I player this century to have a conference tournament game with at least 17 rebounds, six steals and three blocks.

On a night where the eyes were on Fertig and her No. 2 seed Cowgirls, Clark was simply brilliant. Most importantly, Clark, in her first year as an Aztec, delivered SDSU women’s basketball their first Mountain West title since 2012 and punched a ticket to the NCAA tournament.

“We have been working a long time for this, it’s just too many emotions, like we’re all really excited. We’re excited to see what this postseason looks like. Obviously, I’m not gonna move on too quickly from this. We’re gonna celebrate it, for sure. It’s unreal,” said Clark postgame.

After witnessing the Aztecs fall just short last year, Clark accounted a post game press conference that led to her decision to transfer to the Mesa.

“Actually, a year ago today, I watched the same press conference, and I saw the girls talk about how the coaching staff really made them fall in love with basketball,” said Clark. “There was no doubt in my decision to come here. I’m just going to be forever grateful for it. We wouldn’t be here in this moment if they didn’t trust me and see my potential.”

Safe to say the decision was a good one, as the Lady Aztecs will now await their first opponent for the NCAA tournament, with Clark’s time as an Aztec extended further into post season play.

“We know who she is. She’s an incredible human being. We knew that if given the chance, she would really shine in the role that we saw for her,” said Terry-Hutson. “I’m really happy for her because she had a different experience, and for her to finish on top as a champion, I just think it’s a testament to who she is and how hard she works, and I’m really excited for her. She played a hell of a game tonight.”