Playboi Carti announces long awaited album drop, Peso Pluma is the festival’s first non hip-hop headliner, and A$AP Rocky proven innocent: Rolling Loud California 2025





Rolling Loud California, the annual hip-hop festival hosted in Inglewood, announced its lineup on Jan. 2025 with three prominent headliners and a shortened two-day run time with a long-awaited album on the way.

Day two headliner Playboi Carti hasn’t released a new album since 2020. The Atlanta rapper gathered a loyal following of fans following his debut album “Die Lit,” a breakthrough album characterized by his signature high-pitched vocals and reverb-heavy samples. His followup, 2020’s “Whole Lotta Red,” debuted at number one on Billboard.

Despite frequently teasing a new album over the past four years titled “I AM MUSIC,” dates were set and then failed to materialize. After appearances at various festivals, including Rolling Loud Miami, where he hinted that he would release new music and then didn’t, fans expressed lost faith for the album’s release.

Then, this week, there was a sliver of hope. Among recent Instagram posts, the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper claimed that the album was “done” and that he had even begun new projects with hip-hop producer Wheezy. Spotify joined in on the anticipation, with a post on X and Instagram that advised fans to “have faith,” setting the internet ablaze as his name trends at #4 on X.

With the highly anticipated rollout of Playboi Carti’s new album, expected to release this Friday, the festival could be characterized by his new music. Sunday’s headlining performance is expected to be the largest of the night.

“There’s always a lot of energy at Playboi Carti’s shows. I know the moshpits will be crazy and now that the album is coming, it’s just going to be ten times more energy than usual. I’m excited but nervous,” said SDSU junior Alanna Young.

However, most surprising among the headliners is Peso Pluma, the 25-year-old corridos tumbados musician hailing from Zapopan, Mexico. Pluma rose to prominence in the Latin music community around 2022 with hit songs like “AMG,” and made history in 2023 with his collaboration “Ella Baila Sola,” the first regional Mexican song to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, his popularity has only skyrocketed.

Corridos tumbados is a Mexican music subgenre that blends traditional regional Mexican sounds, characterized by instrumentals like those of the guitarrón and trumpet, with trap and rap influence. Corridos tumbados were once isolated to Mexico, but Pluma’s signature raspy voice and iconic streetwear style has put him at the forefront of the youth movement bringing regional Mexican music to the global market. He will be the first Mexican artist to headline the event.

As A$AP Rocky emerges innocent after a highly-publicized trial involving accusations of felony assault by his former associate, his headlining set is also highly anticipated. The verdict had a heavy impact at the festival as many questioned whether the 36-year-old Harlem rapper would be able to perform at all if found guilty.

“I wasn’t gonna go to Rolling Loud because I didn’t really care for it the last time I went. There just wasn’t a lot of people that I really listened to,” said Young. “But once I found out that he was going, I was like, OK, I’ll go. I’ve wanted to see A$AP Rocky since middle school. That’s kind of the only reason I’m going.”

A$AP Rocky also has a long anticipated album titled “Don’t Be Dumb,” which would be his first release since 2018’s “Testing.” In the seven years between the albums, Rocky released several singles and collaborations, started his family with Rihanna and cemented himself as a “fashion killa.”

He told GQ last month that “Don’t Be Dumb” was in the mixing and mastering stage, adding “I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album…I promise I got some new shit in store.”

“I can’t believe A$AP Rocky is gonna be there. I thought he wouldn’t perform to be honest. I’m so excited to see (Playboi) Carti though. I know the crowd will go crazy for him, ” said CSU kinesiology sophomore Jordan Cazeau.

As part of his label Opium, Playboi Carti’s appearance will be joined by fellow label artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. These Georgia-born artists are known for aggressive, dark trap lyricism and energetic performances.

California artists are at the focus on Rolling Loud this year as YG, Blxst, Larry June, 03 Greedo, and Dom Kennedy are all near the top of the bill. Other West Coast artists performing this weekend include Ab-Soul, AzChike, Kamaiyah, and Lefty Gunplay.

Many fans were shocked to see comedy-rap act Yuno Miles on the lineup. Miles went viral for his 2024 song “Martin Luther King,” featuring comical, stilted singing and lyrics crediting Dr. King for his ability to rap and “trap.”

However, following his signature fashion of confusing listeners, Miles announced in a YouTube video titled “I’m Not Going To Rolling Loud” on Sunday that he would no longer be attending due to personal issues. He then followed up with a song detailing his departure.

Returning performers to the festival include Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Quavo, Cash Cobain, and Luh Tyler.

While the drama unfolding around some of the headliners may have temporarily overshadowed the other acts, Rolling Loud California will boast many emerging acts and seasoned rap veterans. As the headlining album release date looms and Los Angelenos gear up for the festival, Rolling Loud California is preparing to send shockwaves through the hip-hop community.