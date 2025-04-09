Baseball outmatched in loss to Cal Baptist University





San Diego State’s late-inning woes have been costly all season — they were on full display Tuesday night against Cal Baptist University.

Down 6-0 going into the sixth, the Aztecs (10-23, 6-6) brought it to within two, but could not complete the comeback and were defeated by the Lancers (18-15), 10-4, at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

“Hopefully we can get (Tino) Bethancourt and (CJ) Moran back in our lineup in the next couple of weeks,” said head coach Shaun Cole. “They are both injured right now and they are getting close, but the biggest issue is the back end of the pen and I still got to figure that out.”

CBU chased starter Chris Canavan early, scoring four runs in the second. Right fielder Julian Alvarez singled to bring home the first run, left fielder Bubba Rocha doubled in two runs and center fielder Nick Dumesnil drove in Rocha with a double of his own.

In the sixth, the Aztecs pounced on reliever Noah Smith. With the bases loaded, catcher Xavier Farnum tripled to left and pinch hitter Eli Selga brought in Farnum with a sac fly.

After giving up a one out single in the eighth, Connor Shaw was relieved by Peyton Rodgers. The Lancers made their move on Rodgers, scoring on a bases loaded walk before shortstop Chris Ramirez drove in a pair with a single to right.

“I just need to find one or more two guys that we can count on consistently,” Cole said.

The final touches were added in the ninth with an RBI single from second baseman Ben Castelli.

Relievers Luka Pintar and Aaron Kniffin turned in quality outings for the Scarlet and Black. Pintar went three strong innings, allowing one run and struck out three. Kniffin made his collegiate debut, going 1.2 innings, giving up no hits and one unearned run.

Farnum turned in a 3-for-4 performance with the aforementioned three RBI triple. Shortstop Finely Bates stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a walk and right fielder Zane Kelly went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

On tap for the weekend, San Diego State will take on Fresno State (15-17, 8-4), who sit at the top of the Mountain West. First pitch will be on Friday, 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

“We swept them last year, so I just reminded our guys of that,” Cole said. “Quality start and then the back end of the pen has got to do their job.”