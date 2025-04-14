SDSU softball sweeps weekend series over UNLV





On a sunny Sunday afternoon, the San Diego State Aztecs (27-14, 11-5 MW) defeated the UNLV Rebels (18-22, 2-12 MW) on their home turf, giving them a conference series sweep.

SDSU Softball Stadium was filled with fans on Alumni Weekend. The Scarlet and Black looked to add onto their momentum from their previous two games of this conference series.

The Aztec bats came alive during this series as the team had 31 combined hits throughout the three games while also scoring 24 runs.

In the third game of the series, the Aztecs kept the Rebels at bay, allowing only two hits in their 4-0 victory.

The game started off slow until the bottom of the second inning, as two-way star Grace Uribe hit a solo home run to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Aztecs struck again in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI groundout by pinch hitter Olivia Gigante, extending their lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the next inning, third baseman Jazmin Williams connected on a two-run blast, giving the Aztecs a 4-0 lead.

Williams commented on her approach when coming up to bat in the fifth inning.

“Honestly, just to have some fun. I put belief in all my teammates,” she said. “So just having fun, and just keeping it simple.”

Not only did she provide a two-run home run in the final game of the series, but she was electric throughout the weekend. Williams went 5-8 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Coach Stacey Nuevman Deniz discussed post-game about Williams’s performance over the weekend.

“I can’t imagine anyone had a better weekend than her, so I’m going to call it. It’s going to be Player of the Week for the Conference,” said Nuevman Deniz. “So really great weekend for her offensively, and starting to get her hot at the right time of the year, so I like seeing that.”

Only two pitchers were needed for Scarlet and Black, as freshman Ava Schaffel started the game and went two scoreless innings. Cece Cellura came into the game in the third inning and stayed in for the rest of the game. Cellura earned her eleventh win of the season, going five shutout innings along with three strikeouts.

The Aztecs proceeded to shut down the Rebels for the rest of the game and are on a four-game winning streak heading into their next road trip.

SDSU looks to continue its momentum in a hard three-game series in Boise, Idaho, against the Boise State Broncos.

Coach Deniz provided insight on what this upcoming three-game series may look like.

“We’ve gotta be strategic in terms of keeping them in the ballpark, but the way we’re swinging the bat right now, we’re in a good position to put up numbers, and it’s going to be a battle,e no doubt about it,” said the Aztecs skipper. “Boise always wants to beat us, and our team feels the same way, so it’s gonna be fun.”