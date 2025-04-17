Skip to Content
April 17
Preguntas fundamentales para elegir nuevos compañeros con quienes vivir
April 17
A sign from the San Andreas Fault
April 17
Student in International Student Exchange Program from Mongolia shares their experience
April 17
SDSU’s miscellaneous fees are shrouded in mystery and skepticism
April 16
San Diego Police and Fire Departments respond to an electrical fire in the San Diego State University Library
April 16
Lecturer Holly Ransom finds connections between her music, her language
April 14
Yellowjackets Season three ends full circle with the best episode in the series thus far
April 14
The finale of White Lotus season three: Did it live up to expectations?
April 14
Home sweet home: Nevan Noonan's first year on the Mesa
April 14
“Talk It Out” offers SDSU students informal access to counseling
A sign from the San Andreas Fault
by
Elaine Kim
,
Graphics Contributor
•
April 17, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
A commentary of the recent 5.2 magnitude earthquake hitting Southern California on Monday, April 14th at around 10 AM. A person receives a message from the universe. (Elaine Kim)
