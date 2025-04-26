Daredevil rises from the ashes to be ‘Born Again’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe





This follows the events of the Netflix “Daredevil” show, which ended with the three main protagonists, Foggy Nelson, Karen Page and Matt Murdock, establishing their own law firm and looking forward to what’s ahead.

Charlie Cox shows why he is a rare case of perfect casting. He doesn’t hold back in either of his portrayals of the dual side of Matt Murdock. When he’s the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, he plays the role brilliantly, you wouldn’t suspect he is well-versed in martial arts; he defends his clients in court using every means possible to prove they are innocent. As Daredevil, he convinces you by his fighting, actions and words that he is the hero that Hell’s Kitchen needs.

Another performance that stands out is Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Whenever D’Onofrio and Cox share a scene, you can see the chemistry that made the pair loved in the original Netflix iteration of Daredevil. With his vicious actions and charming personality, D’Onofrio portrays Kingpin’s dual side this time around, as he portrays the crime boss Kingpin and Wilson Fisk, the Mayor of New York.

A time jump in the series shows how Matt’s life has completely changed in the present, as he hasn’t been Daredevil in over a year. It allows us to see what Matt’s life is without the mask, we see how events outside his control take a toll on him, up to the point at which he is forced to don the costume once again.

New characters in this season are Bastian Cooper, also known as Muse, played by Hunter Doohan, the psychopathic serial killer who likes to do art with his victims. BB Urich, played by Genneya Walton, follows in the journalistic footsteps of her uncle, Ben Urich. Daniel Blake, played by Michael Gandolfini, is a part of Wilson Fisk’s staff and one of his new allies. Matt’s new love interest, Heather Glenn, is played by Margarita Levieva. Matt’s new allies and co-workers, Cherry, played by Clark Johnson, and Kristen McDuffie, played by Nikki M. James.

If you are worried that you have to watch the movies and all the shows before watching “Daredevil: Born Again,” do not worry. You can watch the original three seasons of the original Netflix series. That would provide you with a perfect introduction and enough context for this continuation.

This series perfectly shifts between Matt’s lawyer life and Fisk’s criminal actions. Episodes seven and eight have moments that go back and forth that show the duality of Daredevil and Fisk, both forced to make decisions that bring them back to their violent roots, as seen in the comics. Episode nine is the season finale, and it delivers a thrilling ending. With Fisk officially becoming mayor, he demands that every vigilante be brought down, as that is the only way to keep his New York safe. This reunites Daredevil with The Punisher and other familiar faces to combat Fisk’s army.

Easter eggs are spread throughout the episodes from the comic books, the Netflix show and the broader Marvel cinematic universe. These easter eggs expand the show and create conversations on what could happen in future episodes and/or seasons. If you’ve been wanting more Daredevil, more street-level focused stories in the MCU, and a continuation of one of the best Marvel shows within the MCU that isn’t afraid of being violent, then “Daredevil: Born Again” is the show for you.

Theories and Rumors for Season Two:

The season finale sets up an upcoming battle between Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force and Daredevil’s army. But what else is in store for season two of Daredevil: Born Again.

Devil’s Reign

This season’s events could be setting up the stage for a storyline seen in the comics: “Devil’s Reign,” written by Chip Zdarsky. This storyline involves many street-level Marvel heroes like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Moon Knight, Jessica Jones, Captain America, Miles Morales, Spider-Man, and Daredevil himself as they team up to defend New York from Mayor Kingpin and his campaign to get rid of vigilantes from New York. This sounds exactly like how Daredevil Born Again ended, the only difference being that in the comics, Kingpin has an army consisting of super villains, and in the show, it’s his anti-vigilante task force

The Defenders Return

We have seen a majority of these heroes in both Netflix’s Daredevil and in their own Netflix shows. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones had their shows, culminating in Netflix’s “Defenders” in 2017. Since Daredevil is now loosely part of the MCU, technically, they are also in the MCU, lurking somewhere around New York City. These heroes could return and be a part of Daredevil’s army in season 2.

Spider-Man

The last time we saw Spider-Man in the MCU, he got a new apartment and a new suit as he will return in next year’s fourth Spider-Man movie: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” But he is still in New York, many fans have the same question as I: Where is Spider-Man when New York is in chaos? You would think that he would team up with New York’s heroes against Mayor Fisk, as was the case in the 2022 “Devil’s Reign” storyline. But the truth is, since Sony owns Spider-Man’s film rights, they have control over which Marvel live-action media he can appear in. And by the looks of it, Sony’s not going to allow him to appear in “Daredevil: Born Again” season two, although storyline-wise it makes all the sense for him to appear.

Foggy return

SPOILERS: If you haven’t watched “Daredevil: Born Again,” Foggy Nelson is killed in the opening scenes of the show. In 2006, Daredevil #88 titled: “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson,” Foggy fakes his death and is revealed to be under witness protection because of his affiliation with Daredevil. It’s confirmed that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will come back as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Therefore, Foggy could return in the form of flashbacks or it could adapt the storyline seen in the comics.

Season two promises to be darker with the stakes at an all-time high. The season finale had everyone on edge, and we can’t wait for what avenue season two will take, as they are all exciting and have the potential to expand even more to Daredevil’s story in the MCU.