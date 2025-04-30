Fashion as a Cultural Expression celebrates diversity, style and tradition





People love getting their moment to shine – a moment where they can show the world who they are and where they come from. When students are given the opportunity to stand before a crowd, the spotlight shining on them, they can take a moment to feel proud of everything that they are and everything they represent.

As students strutted down the catwalk in the Fashion as a Cultural Expression (FACE) show on April 24 in Montezuma Hall at San Diego State University, the models got their chance to shine for that short moment on stage, but the moment was theirs’ and they owned it.

“Our mission is to highlight the cultural richness of our student body through fashion, and our vision is to create a space for learning, celebration, and connection through cultural expression,” said Chrishael Rose Sanchez, a fourth-year public health major and cognitive and behavioral neuroscience psychology minor at SDSU.

Sanchez was one of the organizers and coordinators for the event. She worked with the International Student Association, Associated Students, Aztec Student Union Board and The Look Magazine to bring the show’s vision to life.

“I was running around trying to find passionate people who wanted to collaborate, which is how we ended up with so many amazing partners,” Sanchez said. “(Aztec Student Union Board) did a phenomenal job writing a proposal for a OneSDSU grant that gave a generous budget, and I helped bring ideas and people to the table.”

Before the fashion show started, the audience turned their attention to the stage for an energetic and upbeat Folklórico performance, a traditional Mexican type of dance, music and costume that consists of long, colorful skirts and intricate footwork.

As the dancers spun and twirled their skirts, the fabric flowed as smooth as water with their every move. The audience whooped and cheered along with their high-spirited performance.

“Events like FACE are so much more than what happens on stage – they’re about the stories we share, the pride we carry, and the connections we build together,” Sanchez said.

The event gave students the platform – literally – to highlight their cultural backgrounds through a vibrant and dazzling fashion show that featured traditional clothing from countries such as Japan, China, Romania, Vietnam, The Philippines, India, El Salvador, Laos, Mexico and clothing from Native American culture.

“I saw a lot of cultural expression for sure, very bold colors of dresses and lots of patterns and details on the dresses that you would not see in the U.S. normally,” said Jasmine Vu, a second-year business management major at SDSU who attended the show. “It’s pretty cool to see, and I saw some new dresses that I’ve never seen.”

No two pieces were the same and each model walked out donning different colors, fabrics and patterns.

The models showcased traditional pieces of clothing such as yukatas, áo dàis, filipinianas, sarees and more. Students who helped coordinate the event narrated on stage, introducing the models and giving the audience more information on the types of cultural garments the models were wearing.

“Planning the event was honestly so much fun,” Sanchez said. “I loved rallying people together to be part of something meaningful.”

Sanchez said getting in touch with Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs) and finding models, stylists and tablers was a challenging part of putting the show together, but said “seeing everyone show up in their most stunning cultural wear and just celebrating together” made the event well worth the challenge.

“I thought it was really cool, just to see all the different things from different countries,” said Hannah Lin, a second-year business management major at SDSU who attended the show. “I mean, in San Diego people have more style, but especially where I’m from, everybody kind of dresses the same, so it was cool to see how super different each country was.”

Some of the cultural garments worn were simple and minimalistic, while some were adorned with intricate embroidery, gemstones and beadwork that glowed under the bright stage lights.

Many students who were modeling struck fun poses at the front of the catwalk, waved and blew kisses to their friends and had beaming smiles on their faces as they heard the audience cheering them on.

“(FACE) also reflects the many different faces on campus, each one representing a unique story, background and identity,” Sanchez said. “This show is a celebration of everyone, bringing us together to honor and uplift the cultures that make SDSU so vibrant and beautifully diverse.”