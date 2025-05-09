Eight songs you need to add to your summer playlist





With school ending and summer coming in a few weeks, it’s time to update your playlist to reflect the hot and fun times arriving.

There are some songs that just don’t hit the same during the fall or winter. Certain songs are meant to be listened to during the summer while the sun is out and you’re having fun with your friends.

If you’re like me and ready for summer to start, you’ve probably been working on your summer playlist. Check out some of my top recommendations for songs to add to your summer playlist:

“Hard” by Vendredi sur Mer featuring Hanni El Khatib

I don’t even know how I came across this song, but I’m glad I did. A half-French half-English song, “Hard” is about the anger and resentment that follows a break up (according to Google Translate). But if you don’t know French, “Hard” sounds like a fun upbeat song that is perfect for your drive to the beach or morning walk to a coffee shop. El Khatib’s smooth repetition of “It ain’t gotta be hard” throughout the song combined with a soft electronic pop beat becomes an instant catchy hit for any summer day.

“Perfect Night” by LE SSERAFIM

Sung by an all-girl kpop group, this song was made for girls. “Perfect Night” is all about a fun night out. With lyrics like “I got all I need, you know nothing else can beat/The way that I feel when I’m dancing with my girls,” what other song do you need to blast when you’re about to go out? Turn this song on while getting ready to set your mood for the night.

“7 Summers” by Morgan Wallen

“7 Summers” isn’t on this list just because it has the word “summer” in it. Wallen’s perfect combination of his deep voice, acoustic guitar, mandolin, keyboard and electric guitar deliver a breezy harmony that’s just what you need while laying in the sun or on a hammock. Whether you’re going to spend summer reminiscing on a past relationship or making the most out of your free time, “7 Summers” is a tuneful song to add to your playlist.

“Memories” by David Guetta featuring Kid Cudi

If electronic music is more to your liking, “Memories” has to be on your playlist. Sure, it’s an older song, but who said there’s anything wrong with listening to a throwback? What makes this song great is Kid Cudi’s reiteration of the chorus fused with Guetta’s bold electronic beat. “Memories” turns a simple song into an upbeat and nostalgic song – like a song you probably would have liked in middle school.

“Bluest Flame” by Selena Gomez and benny blanco

At Coachella this year, Charli xcx hinted towards moving on from “Brat summer” and promoting other artists to listen to this summer. Brat summer is iconic and it’s hard to move on from it, but we’ll respect her wish. Though Selena Gomez wasn’t mentioned in Charli xcx’s promotion, she helped write “Bluest Flame” which is hot off Gomez’s newest album, “I Said I Love You First.” “Bluest Flame” is very reminiscent of “Brat” with an electronic beat and autotune similar to what Charli xcx uses. Thanks to Charli xcx’s help, “Bluest Flame” is a catchy song that is meant to be blasted this summer.

“NOKIA” by Drake

I find it hard to believe that Drake was serious when he wrote and sang “NOKIA.” The most famous line from this song is probably “Where’s the function?” after being remixed as a popular sound on TikTok and Instagram. With multiple beats being mixed (along with the Nokia ringtone) and silly lyrics, “NOKIA” is guaranteed to be a hit with either yourself or your friends this summer.

“Pasaporte” by Rauw Alejandro and Mr. Naisgai

Honestly, if Rauw Alejandro hadn’t performed at Viejas Arena this past month, I would have never listened to his music. Luckily, I did. All of the songs I listened to, “Pasaporte” has been stuck on my mind for days, especially as summer approaches. “Pasaporte” is literally about taking advantage of time and travelling. “Pasaporte” also means passport in English – is there any other song that so clearly screams summer?

“Stars on 45” by Stars on 45

All the songs on this list are pretty recent, except “Stars on 45.” Released in 1981, “Stars on 45” is perfect for those summer family gatherings. Your family might want to queue a song by The Beatles since they have many classic hits. However, The Beatles can sound a bit dull at times. Stars on 45 understood this and mixed hits by The Beatles, bringing a fun twist that’ll win over your family. They’ll be glad you showed them this remix instead of playing the original songs.