Seeing life through graduation goggles: SDSU seniors open up about the future





At San Diego State University, seniors are trying to navigate complex emotions that come with saying goodbye to campus life and stepping into an uncertain future.

For some students, that future includes more time in the classroom.

Jenna Fee Feyerabend, a journalism major and student-athlete on the track and field team, is extending her academic journey after being accepted into SDSU’s graduate program in mass communication.

“I’m actually gonna stay in school for another two years, which makes me feel really good about my future because I can just learn more and explore more what I really wanna do after school and college.”

For Feyerabend, continuing her education also aligns with her athletic goals.

“Grad school was more about staying longer in the US because since I’m an athlete, I’m trying to plan out my eligibility and my education with the next competitions coming up,” she explained.

The path through college rarely follows a straight line.

Feyerabend recalls the steep learning curve of her freshman year, which gradually gave way to confidence and connection as she progressed.

“My freshman year was a lot of adapting,” Feyerabend said. “But I feel like sophomore year, I really got it all figured out… My junior year, I really got into my major more and that was a lot of fun.”

She also emphasized the importance of connecting with professors, especially for journalism majors.

Feyerabend’s journey through college reflects a gradual process of growth and clarity which is something that resonates with other seniors as well, even those on different academic paths.

Ellie Oldweiler, a kinesiology major graduating this year, agrees the uncertainty is daunting but she tries to remain optimistic.

“Honestly, I’m just looking forward to seeing where life takes me,” Oldweiler said. “There’s so many options and opportunities that we don’t even know are coming our way.”

However she does acknowledge how there’s a pressure to appear like everything’s under control.

“People don’t talk enough about how hard it is to not have it all figured out,” she said. “Everyone wants to seem like they’ve got a plan. But most of us are figuring it out as we go.”

This sentiment is also echoed by journalism major Connor Aleshire, who transferred to SDSU from a community college.

“What scares me the most is the fear of not knowing what’s actually gonna happen,” he said.

“The job market is pretty bad right now, so that kinda sucks… but the thing that really scares me is not knowing what’s at the other end of the tunnel.”

After years of hard work to make the leap to a four-year university, he’s finally on the cusp of graduating. But instead of relief, he feels pressure.

He focused on maintaining strong grades and staying committed during his two years at community college to ensure a successful transfer.

Now, with graduation approaching, he still faces questions from family members expecting him to have everything figured out, Aleshire explained.

And, even though he doesn’t feel like he needs to have it “all figured out,” Aleshire still admits there’s an unspoken urgency to align his degree with a career.

“I feel like there’s a little pressure for me to follow what I wanna do from this career field. But if I’m being realistic, finding jobs in the journalism market is not easy.”

Looking ahead, students have mixed emotions but for them, SDSU became more than just a school, it became a space to grow, connect and gain confidence.

As students prepare to turn their tassels, all seniors carry more than degrees—they carry lessons, friendships and a quiet understanding that it’s okay to not have all the answers.

“Everyone’s on their own path, and that’s the beauty of it,” Aleshire said.