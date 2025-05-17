Senior Farewell: Charlize Tungol





Four years ago, landing in San Diego was the last thing I would have imagined doing before graduating high school. At the time, I had committed to Emerson College for journalism. My cousin just graduated from there, and she just landed a job at NBC in New York. Growing up, all I wanted to do was be her; to me, it seemed like I was getting close.

Next thing you know, I fell in love with Boston and the whole walkable big city aspect. I got into music journalism, and I couldn’t stop spending my money on general admission concert tickets in the area. It was such a fitting city for the arts, and at the time, it felt like home. Come July 2022, I had to make the last-minute decision to transfer back home and attend community college due to the school’s high costs.

My hometown, San Jose, California, became my home once again for my sophomore year, which was surprisingly refreshing instead of feeling all too familiar. I was on the women’s soccer team, which felt really nice since I hadn’t touched a ball since my last high school season. I got a job with the school’s marketing department and kicked off the first social media campaign it ever had. It felt good to feel like I was giving back to my community instead of finding my way around a new city on the other side of the country.

Then came graduation, and I had to ask myself – Where should I go next? Where is the right place to start over?

I looked at San Diego State University, since it was a good school that:

1.) Was still in California

2.) Affordable

3.) Had a journalism program that felt right for me.

As soon as I got accepted, I knew that was where I was going to continue my journey.

Once I moved to San Diego, I felt like I had a lot of catching up to do. I spent the last two years figuring it out, and now I really had to pick it up and start to establish myself and what I want my career to look like. I knew I wanted to be an entertainment journalist, but didn’t really have a particular niche that I felt fully confident in.

I took a Sports Journalism class on a whim. I thought it would satisfy my desire to stay tied to sports while also allowing me to see where my writing skills could take me. I wrote about sports that I had never reported on before, from college basketball to professional women’s volleyball. Covering the inaugural season of the San Diego Mojo led me to opportunities I never thought would come across my lap – working in PR, writing a feature for the San Diego Union-Tribune, getting to meet Joe Musgrove and Jordan Love – the list goes on.

Looking over NIL and partnership contracts then got me interested in law. I joined the Pre-Law Society with the help of my intramural soccer teammate and gained the confidence to view law as a way to contribute to the field of sports with my desire to build player relationships. Not knowing what I was getting myself into, I ran for executive board. I was nearing my senior year, and I thought I could use some university leadership experience to add to my belt. And to my surprise, I ended up winning the race for secretary.

The same thing applied to the Daily Aztec. It made the most sense to go to school for journalism and take an editor role for the school newspaper. Being selected as Social Media Editor for my senior year, all while balancing other prior commitments, felt overwhelming to say the least. Senior year is usually supposed to be more laid back and relaxing, and it seemed like I combined the workload of the last three years into one.

Nonetheless, I wouldn’t have traded it for the world. I take every experience and opportunity of mine with so much gratitude. And I believe that I wouldn’t have been offered it if I couldn’t handle it all.

It was that dedication and perseverance that led me to win the Outstanding Media Studies Student award for the 2024-2025 year. As a transfer student, I always thought my contribution to the school and its journalism program would be minimal. With this award I have realized that no matter how long I’m a part of a program and where on the map it is, I’m always going to push myself and make a difference in the communities that I am a part of.

But, as always, I would like to thank my parents and my family. I’ve never met a more supportive group of people who keep me grounded and motivated to keep moving forward. Through the ups and downs and the struggles with financial aid and navigating the first-generation student experience, I truly couldn’t have done it without them. It is my hope that I have inspired my little brothers and my younger cousins to follow in my footsteps and take advantage of higher education and the freedom of choice that our parents and grandparents didn’t have when moving to the United States.

I would also like to thank every single one of my professors for granting me the opportunity to learn and grow from their curricula and feedback, and passing along their years of expertise onto me. Thank you to all of my mentors for helping a lost, young adult find herself, her voice, and her passions in a short span of four years. Thank you to all of my peers for cheering me on and offering your helping hands in a time when we were all figuring it out together.

And with that, I leave SDSU with a heart full of gratitude, hope, and love. Thank you for the most amazing last two years and for helping me become the person I am today. Go Aztecs!













