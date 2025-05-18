Foster the People, Portugal. The Man, Neon Trees and others ignite Wonderfront 2025 Day Two





On Saturday, the second day of Wonderfront 2025, San Diego’s bayfront turned into a live mixtape of sound and spectacle. Despite bursts of rain, the festival powered on with a sonic lineup that spanned garage rock, soul, indie pop and shimmering synth. From SDSU alums kicking things off to international alt-pop duos and Grammy winners playing hits, day two never lets its foot off the gas—or the reverb pedal.

Saint Luna Lights the Fuse Early

Starting the day off with pure local energy was Saint Luna, a San Diego State-born band whose rock roots and college-town charisma felt tailor-made for the early risers at the Hazy Stage. With wild-eyed expressions and playful stage chemistry, the band turned their set into more than just music—it felt like a reunion gig at the heart of campus.

Frontman nods and guitar winks bounced between members as they dove into tracks like “Katz’s Garage,” a playful nod to noisy practice sessions that once had a neighbor calling the cops. Mid-set, they slowed things down with “Goldfish,” a shimmering ballad that had the front row swaying as the band urged the crowd to “hold someone tight.” By 1:15 p.m., Wonderfront already felt like a block party where the garage door never closed.

Baby Rose Smolders with Soul

If Saint Luna was the spark, Baby Rose was the slow-burning flame. After a delayed soundcheck held fans at the gates, the moment the crowd was let through, they flooded toward the Cypress Ascendant Stage—eager for something transcendent. And Rose delivered.

With a voice aged in mahogany and mystery, she carried the crowd through the rich textures of her Slow Burn EP. From the hypnotic repetition of the title track to the heartfelt performance of “Caroline,” her set blended progressive R&B with the wide-open, Americana-tinged storytelling she’s embraced of late. A surprise highlight came with her stripped-down, emotional cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” which brought audible gasps from the crowd.

STRFKR Brings Space Helmets and Synth Joy

The vibe shifted again as STRFKR took over the Events.com Stage with what felt like an intergalactic dance party. Flanked by two dancers in chrome helmets, the Portland-based synth-pop outfit launched into their signature psychedelic soundscape.

They lit up the crowd with hits like “Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second” and “Khalil Gibran,” and also showcased new cuts from their 2024 record Parallel Realms, including “Armatron” and “Together Forever.” Between pulsing basslines and cascading synths, the band blurred the lines between spectacle and sing-along, sending cosmic waves through San Diego’s waterfront.

Magdalena Bay Melds Dream Pop with Surreal Theater

At 3:40, the Cypress Ascendant Stage morphed into an audiovisual portal as Magdalena Bay took the stage. Lead vocalist Mica Tenenbaum stepped out in a bright blue dress and porcelain-white makeup, donning and shedding masks as the story of their 2024 album Imaginal Disk unfolded in real time.

With glitchy, retro visuals blinking behind them—flowers, mirrors, blinking eyes—the duo performed theatrical renditions of “Image,” “Watching T.V.,” and “Tunnel Vision.” Backup dancers in fluorescent costumes spun across the stage, elevating the performance into a full-blown art-pop opera. The crowd, transfixed, responded in kind: dancing, cheering and losing themselves in the duo’s lush alt-pop universe.

Portugal. The Man Mixes Family, Hits and Raw Power

As the evening mist returned and the clouds loomed, Portugal. The Man reminded the crowd that rock can still be tender. Kicking off their set with a special moment, the band brought out lead singer John Gourley’s daughter to greet fans, who then returned mid-show to join them on vocals.

The Grammy-winning group delivered alt-rock staples like “Summer of Luv,” “Glide,” and “Live in the Moment,” but it was the slowed-down version of their mega-hit “Feel It Still” that drew the loudest, most heartfelt chorus from the crowd. Their set, balancing fierce guitar work and moments of sweet humility, showcased the band’s chameleon-like ability to shift from introspective to explosive without ever losing their heart.

Foster the People Send it Skyward

As the night sky dimmed, Foster the People took the Cypress Ascendant Stage for a high-energy headlining set that tapped into every corner of their discography. Lead singer Mark Foster moonwalked, danced and peeled layers off (starting in a wool sweater and ending in a button-down) as the band cycled through crowd favorites “Helena Beat,” “Sit Next to Me,” and “Don’t Stop (Color on the Walls).”

Mid-set, Foster took a break from the party to deliver a cryptic but poetic message: “Jason Mraz, The Fray…we’re all people, not puppets.” The band closed with the unmistakable bassline of “Pumped Up Kicks,” transforming the waterfront into one massive, euphoric sing-along. Despite the drizzle, the crowd didn’t move—only swayed, soaked, and smiling.

Neon Trees Brave the Rain for a Drenched Finale

And just when you thought the night had peaked, Neon Trees took the Hazy Stage as the rain came down hard on people. What should’ve been an inconvenience became a cinematic backdrop as lead singer Tyler Glenn, foot on the speaker, belted out “Animal” and “Everybody Talks” to a sea of rain-coated attendees.

The synth-pop vets played through the weather like seasoned pros, with Glenn channeling Freddie Mercury energy, rallying the crowd between raindrops. As puddles pooled and lights flashed, Wonderfront Day Two closed not with a whisper, but a rock anthem cry into the storm.

With one more day to go, Wonderfront 2025 is already a triumph of sound, sweat, and serendipity. Saturday gave us soul, space, storytelling, and storms—and reminded everyone that great music doesn’t stop for the rain.