Miles Byrd stays put at The MESA for his junior season





On Apr. 26, when the high-flying, sharpshooting sophomore made it official that he would be taking his talents to the NBA Draft, fans were unsure of what the 2025-26 season would look like.

After facing defeat in the first round of the Mountain West tournament and being dominated by UNC in the First Four, there were plenty of questions surrounding what the Aztecs will look like come next season.

Starting point guard Nick Boyd entered the transfer portal during the offseason, eventually committing to Wisconsin on Apr. 4. Mountain West Freshman of the Year Magoon Gwath also spiked concerns when he announced that he was entering the transfer portal as well.

However, he later withdrew and decided to either go to the draft or stay with SDSU. On Apr. 23, Gwath officially announced that he would be returning for his sophomore season.

With two top contributors finding their path, this leaves The MESA in search of answers for what their star shooting guard is going to do.

Byrd made his presence known in Chicago at the combine, showcasing both his defensive and shooting abilities. In his two five-on-five scrimmages, he scored a total of 24 points, shooting 50% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc. He also added four steals and three blocks in just his second game.

But based on interviews with NBA coaches and general managers, he felt it would be most beneficial to stay where he believes to be home, officially posting his decision to stay on May 28.

“They all see me fit as a possible second-round draft,” Byrd said in a radio interview on San Diego Sports 760. “It was kind of me deciding to come back to school, graduate, and do that stuff here. And put myself in a better position next year.”

Although Byrd’s dream is to make an NBA roster, he believes it may not be his time just yet.

His mindset sheds light on what location currently needs him more, where he can continue to improve upon his game.

“I kind of looked at everything from the worst possible situation,” Byrd said in an interview on NBC 7. “Worst possible situation, I slide all the way out of the second round and I’m on a two-way [contract], and I’m fighting for just time to even put an NBA jersey on.”

Once Byrd came to reality with the fact that he might not see the court much this year on an NBA roster, he shifted his focus back to SDSU.

“It just feels good to be home,” Byrd said. “Realizing that I’m going to do this for another year, I mean it’s exciting. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

In his first year as a starter, Byrd averaged 12.3 points per game, the second highest on the team, and found himself in double figures in 19 of his 30 appearances. He also managed to score 20 points or higher in four games last season, with a career-high 25 points against Colorado State.

Head coach Brian Dutcher is thrilled to have one of his top scorers and defenders back on the roster.

“We are very happy to have Miles returning to San Diego State for the 2025-26 season,” Dutcher said in an announcement from SDSU athletics. “It was important that he meet with NBA teams and get their evaluations so he can continue his development in order to be able to fulfill his dream of playing at the next level. As we focus on earning another Mountain West championship in the upcoming season, this experience can only be positive for Miles and the Aztecs.”

As a redshirt freshman who experienced the historic run to the national championship in 2023, Byrd wants to have the opportunity to lead his team on a run of their own.

“I want to do something great here in San Diego,” Byrd said. “I want to be here for the last year of the Mountain West…I want to make a deep run in the tournament.”

With that being said, next year’s roster is showing signs of potentially one of the most talented units the Scarlet and Black has ever had. The return of Gwath and Byrd is one thing, but the Aztecs will also be getting back senior guard Reese Waters, who suffered a stress fracture that caused his 2024-25 season to be nonexistent.

But this year will look completely different.

Byrd and Waters are ready for the opportunity they never got—being a true backcourt duo.

“Me and him are going to be going to work this year,” Byrd said. “We were excited to do it last year, and the foot injury of his kind of kept him out, so I’m excited to go back at it this year.”

Although most of this excitement comes from Byrd’s talent on the basketball court, it isn’t the only reason he came back. He has just one more year before earning his degree in business administration.

“I know my mom is really happy about that,” Byrd said. “I’ll probably have a big chunk of family come out to San Diego in May next year for graduation…I’m glad I’m graduating with all the guys I came in with.”

But Byrd’s decision to stay wasn’t just about finishing his degree—it was also deeply rooted in loyalty and belief in the program that’s helped shape his journey.

“I think it’s very easy to go and get money somewhere else,” Byrd said. “Obviously, for me, it was more of just the loyalty that they’ve shown me since I’ve been here…I want my money to come later when I’m in the NBA.”

As his dream of becoming an NBA player is put on hold right now, Byrd is focused solely on the present—which is making his return to The MESA.

“I can’t wait,” Byrd said. “I think everybody knows how much I love the Aztec Nation…I’m excited to get back in Viejas and play in front of our home base.”