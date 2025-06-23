Categories:

Photo Essay: San Diego Wave FC Starts Summer Break with a 0-0 Draw Against Washington Spirit

Ranked third overall, the team finishes out the first half of the season with a 7-3-3 record.
by Isabella Diaz-Conti, PhotographerJune 23, 2025
Defender Trinity Armstrong dribbles down the sideline during a match against the Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium on June 22, 2025.
Midfielder Kenza Dali prepares for a corner kick during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium on June 22, 2025.
