The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: San Diego Wave FC Starts Summer Break with a 0-0 Draw Against Washington Spirit
Ranked third overall, the team finishes out the first half of the season with a 7-3-3 record.
by
Isabella Diaz-Conti
,
Photographer
•
June 23, 2025
Defender Trinity Armstrong dribbles down the sideline during a match against the Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium on June 22, 2025.
Isabella Diaz-Conti
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Isabella Diaz-Conti
Midfielder Kenza Dali prepares for a corner kick during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium on June 22, 2025.
