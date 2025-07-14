How Do People Feel About Crypto in 2025?





The way crypto started its journey into the financial landscape is common knowledge nowadays. Many will remember that crypto wasn’t exactly treated to a warm welcome. On the contrary, it was either overlooked by the general public who wasn’t familiar with the concept it proposed or contested by tech-savvy individuals for being too risky, too volatile, and simply too complicated for widespread use. Only a handful of people supported crypto during its early days and were confident in its potential. Some of them were rewarded with massive gains for their foresight and even made fortunes by investing in crypto.

But it’s been 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch marked the birth of the crypto industry, and a lot of things have changed in the meantime. Despite the numerous and intense turbulences that have shaken the industry, crypto has expanded enormously over time. Digital assets no longer represent a novelty or an oddity. Like it or not, cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of the global economy, and even though they continue to draw criticism from many analysts, people have somewhat gotten used to them, even those who are against them.

As more individuals seek to explore top cryptocurrency options and start taking an interest in crypto trading and investing, it’s becoming obvious that people’s attitudes and opinions concerning digital currencies have shifted considerably in recent years. A report on consumer sentiment conducted by Security.org at the beginning of the year can provide us with some key insights into how people feel about crypto in 2025, the expectations they hold in this regard, and the main factors influencing the development of the crypto market in the US.

Crypto literacy and ownership rates are on the rise

Although it took a while for crypto to pick up steam and draw public attention, the novel asset class eventually turned into an inescapable phenomenon. Crypto seems to be everywhere these days: in the news, on social media, endorsed by influential figures, at events, through ads and sponsorships, or in everyday conversations in almost every circle.

So, it probably comes as no surprise that crypto awareness continues to grow, and people are much more educated on crypto matters than they used to be back in the day. Security.org’s study reveals that two out of three Americans are familiar with the concept of cryptocurrency. Only a few years ago, questions regarding crypto would have gotten a lot of raised eyebrows and just as many looks of suspicion, but that’s not the case anymore.

As a natural consequence of the increase in crypto literacy, crypto ownership rates are also rising. According to the data, 28% of Americans, which accounts for around 65.7 million people, own cryptocurrency at present. This represents a considerable growth from the 15% ownership rate registered in 2021.

If we break down the data further by gender, we can see that men outnumber women in crypto ownership and investment, with 67% of crypto holders being men. As for age groups, Gen Xers and Millennials make up the majority of crypto holders.

Many crypto owners also typically hold at least two types of tokens. This allows them to swap between the two if their prices move in different directions so that they can increase the return on their investments faster.

Moreover, crypto ownership is expected to experience a steep increase in 2025, as 14% of the study respondents who don’t own crypto yet have expressed intentions of entering the market this year, and 48% may consider doing the same at some point in the future. These findings suggest that people are generally optimistic about crypto’s future, and trust in digital assets is solidifying.

The favorites

As expected, some cryptos are more likely to enter investors’ radar than others. The study confirms that old favorites Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin will continue to dominate investors’ portfolios this year as well. There are, however, some slight changes in certain assets’ popularity. For example, Ethereum seems to have lost some ground in front of smaller altcoins Solana and Dogecoin, which are currently gaining momentum.

Unsurprisingly, Bitcoin remains in the lead as the most coveted crypto, with two in three Americans who want to invest in crypto in 2025 having their minds set on the original crypto. Bitcoin’s strong fundamentals, robust infrastructure, and limited supply reinforce people’s belief that the asset remains the best option when it comes to crypto investing.

Those who look beyond Bitcoin and intend to supplement their portfolios with altcoins will probably turn their attention to Ethereum (43%), Dogecoin (24%), Solana (17%), and Ripple (15%). Other notable mentions include U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA).

Expectations for the future

In 2024, the crypto market marked several important milestones such as the fourth Bitcoin halving event, the launch of the first US-based spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Ripple’s legal victory in the battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade and the reelection of the pro-crypto candidate Donal Trump as President of the United States.

Considering all these events and developments, most study respondents seem to believe that crypto will have a strong run in 2025 as well. Obviously, crypto holders are the most inclined to remain confident in crypto’s potential. Their optimistic stance is backed by some industry experts whose projections see Bitcoin surging above $150,000, or even beyond $185,000 by the end of the year, according to the most bullish predictions.

Despite the largely positive outlook on crypto, concerns still exist. The report shows that current owners are mostly worried about issues related to price volatility (32%) and cyberattacks (20%). Furthermore, one in five crypto holders cite difficulties in withdrawing their funds from custodial platforms as a common problem they’ve come across.

To sum things up, the optimism that has dominated the crypto market last year appears to grow even stronger in 2025, and with more retail and institutional investors entering the market, we can expect crypto to gain more legitimacy and increase in popularity in the upcoming months.