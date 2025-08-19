‘Leave it on the field’: Transfer Niles King embraces Aztecs’ edge competition





When Niles King arrived at San Diego State in the early spring, he was stepping into a program that had just endured a 3-9 season, but also one that had retained “85, 90 percent of the production” despite the rough year.

“That really shows, okay, guys want to be here,” King said. “Then I took a visit out here, fell in love with the coaching staff, saw the plan, and they talked about the intensity we’re gonna practice with and going hard every day and pushing me. So I felt like the best environment for me to get better as a player.”

The senior edge rusher transferred in from Division II Grand Valley State, where he piled up 20 career sacks and 27 tackles for loss. Adjusting to the FBS level presented new challenges and fostered significant growth.

“Here, we have a lot more… it can be a little more complicated,” King said. “So you have to think while you play. I kind of struggled with that in the spring. But you get reps under your belt, you start to play a little faster each day.”

He never shied away from that grind.

“Just got to keep working at it. Can’t give up on yourself,” he said. “Push every day to get better at one thing. After a while, you know, it’s a snowball effect and you get better at everything.”

Now, halfway through fall camp, King sees the difference.

“No doubt,” he said. “When I first came here in the spring, I was a completely different player. First day of spring ball to practice 13 in the fall — complete different player.”

A loaded edge room and high standards

King has quickly found himself in a talented, competitive position group.

That group includes junior Brady Nassar, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound presence who saw action in 10 games as a freshman, and redshirt sophomore Ryan Henderson, whose breakout at Hawai’i last season included his first career sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.

The unit also features Illinois transfer Jared Badie, who arrived as a former four-star recruit, senior Charlie Stewart, and freshmen Brian Townsend Jr. and Lucan Amituanai — both three-star prospects with impressive high school production. With so much proven talent and young potential, every rep in practice is a battle.

“I’ve never been in a room where I feel like everyone is good,” King said. “You can’t have an off day. You have one off day, you might drop on that depth chart… the guys in the room are gonna let you know.”

That competition has sharpened the entire unit.

“We’re easily five deep in that room; anyone can go in at any time to make a play,” King said. “If you’re tired, you got someone else behind you that can help pick up the slack.”

Defensive edges coach Roy Manning, who joined SDSU in January, has been impressed.

“This is a room that you don’t have to get them going,” Manning said. “They’re all intrinsically motivated and want to be great. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder… for me as a coach, when I’ve got a room that’s always chomping at the bit to compete and get out there, it’s always good.”

Specifically, Manning sees a consistent work ethic in King.

“Hard worker, guy that shows up every day with a willingness to learn and be coached hard,” Manning said. “He’s respected and liked by his teammates. When he gets on the field, it’s just a workmanlike approach.”

Complementing Trey White and the D-line

Preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Trey White will draw plenty of attention this fall, something King is eager to take advantage of.

“If you want to double-team Trey, you gotta sacrifice some over here,” King said. “We got guys who gonna get home… then you come off Trey, Trey starts eating. When two guys are getting home, it’s hard.”

For King, there’s pride in being part of a multi-pronged threat.

“It’s an honor… part of the pressure when you play Division I football,” he said.

He’s also learned from his teammates’ unique skill sets.

“Trey is really, really bendy, really, really fast, really plays hard,” King said. “It just kind of rubs off on everybody.”

Senior urgency and a blue-collar approach

King’s goals for his final season are simple, but relentless.

“Personally, I want to leave it on the field,” he said. “You never know when your last snap is. It’s my senior year. I want to be able to leave it on the field every day.”

Manning, who has coached at USC, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Michigan, has brought a direct, passionate style to the group.

“Everything we do, we’ll do it with passion,” Manning said. “Hard work, there’s no substitute for that… we’re gonna attack everything full speed, 100 miles an hour.”

King has embraced that mindset and plans to carry it into gameday preparation.

“You don’t come here just to practice, you come here to play in the big game,” King said. “Excited.”

The Aztecs open the season Aug. 28 against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium, and for King, it’s another chance to prove he belongs among the best.

“If I can sustain that at a high level and play hard every play,” he said, “then I should have success.”