The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Photo Essay: Yungblud sells out the second night of his Idols world tour
This rocking performance took place in San Diego at the North Park Observatory on Sunday Aug. 24.
by
Amy Whitley
,
Photographer
•
August 29, 2025
Yungblud climbs into the crowd, as he brings more and more energy and fans scream louder.
•
5 Photos
Yungblud climbs into the crowd, as he brings more and more energy and fans scream louder.
