Photo Essay: Yungblud sells out the second night of his Idols world tour

This rocking performance took place in San Diego at the North Park Observatory on Sunday Aug. 24.
by Amy Whitley, PhotographerAugust 29, 2025
Yungblud climbs into the crowd, as he brings more and more energy and fans scream louder.
