The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Dog surf-a-thon takes place at Del Mar Beach
The Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted an event in which SDSU students got to volunteer with the Glazer Center to help give back to the community.
by
Amy Whitley
,
Photographer
•
September 19, 2025
A dog rides the waves to shore during the Aztec Unity Dog-Surf-a-Thon on Sunday Sept. 7, 2025 at Del Mar Beach
Amy Whitley
Gallery
•
6 Photos
Amy Whitley
A dog runs to the shore after surfing at the Aztec Unity Dog Surf-a-Thon on Sunday Sept. 7, 2025 at Del Mar Beach
