Photo Essay: Wave overpowered 2-0 in loss to Gotham FC

San Diego Wave drop below Gotham FC in the league standings after being shut out at home
by Ryan Olenyn, PhotographerSeptember 14, 2025
Forward Delphine Cascarino runs against her opponent down the field to try and gain possession of the ball during their 2-0 loss against Gotham FC on Sept. 12th, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Midfielder Gia Corley evades Gotham FC defenses on Sept. 12th, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
