Categories:
Photo
Showcase
Photo Essay: Wave overpowered 2-0 in loss to Gotham FC
San Diego Wave drop below Gotham FC in the league standings after being shut out at home
by
Ryan Olenyn
,
Photographer
•
September 14, 2025
Forward Delphine Cascarino runs against her opponent down the field to try and gain possession of the ball during their 2-0 loss against Gotham FC on Sept. 12th, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Ryan Olenyn
Gallery
•
7 Photos
Ryan Olenyn
Midfielder Gia Corley evades Gotham FC defenses on Sept. 12th, 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.
