San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

SDSU women’s soccer dominates UC Riverside with four-goal showcase

Victoria Miller, Charlie Gerson, Lily Boudet and Katie Senn all found the net as the Aztecs rolled to a 4-0 win
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Mundo Azteca EditorSeptember 15, 2025
Categories:
Olivia Vargo
The San Diego States women’s soccer team huddles together before their home game against Air Force on Sept. 28, 2023

San Diego State women’s soccer defeated University of California, Riverside, 4-0 on Sunday night at the SDSU Sports Deck. 

From the start of the match, both teams played aggressively. The Aztecs created an early chance with a couple of shot attempts. 

At the six-minute mark, the Aztecs (3-2-1) had an opportunity to score when sophomore midfielder Alexyz Nakamoto kicked the ball towards the net and redshirt freshman forward Alexis Leath tried to hit a header but missed. 

The Highlanders (0-6-10) were coming in for the Aztecs, sliding to get the ball out of the Aztecs’ possession. 

At the 21st minute mark, sophomore forward Victoria Miller scored the first goal of the night for the Aztecs with an assist by junior forward Alexys Ocampo. Ocampo missed last season after suffering an injury at the start of the 2024 season. 

“She hasn’t been on the field for a couple of years and so she’s just working her way through that,” head coach Mike Friesen said about Ocampo’s return. “But the last couple of games, she’s been great. It’s phenomenal.”

Five minutes later, the Aztecs earned a corner kick taken by junior midfielder Katie Senn. Once the shot was kicked, sophomore midfielder Charlie Gerson scored the ball into the net. This was Gerson’s first goal of the season as an Aztec. 

With the lead at halftime,  Friesen shared what he talked to his team about in the locker room. 

“I think when we talk about halftime, it’s like, we don’t need to win the game every time we touch the ball, right?” Friesen said. “So what’s happening is we’re getting half to midfield, and we’re like, ‘oh, we can get a goal now. Now, the game’s getting stretched, and that’s opening a counterattack. So we just wanted to make sure we closed the line a little bit, played through it.”

Starting the second half, the Highlanders attempted to put a point up on the board when senior midfielder Spenser Gonzales kicked a long shot.  But it was saved by the Aztecs’ freshman goalkeeper Kailey Carlen. 

Leath had two opportunities to score, one was at the 55th minute mark, but the Highlander’s goalkeeper, Trinity Hale, stopped the shot. At the 58th minute mark, Leath had another chance but missed to the right side of the goal. 

There wasn’t any action until the 73rd minute mark, when sophomore defender Lily Boudet scored after being open in the middle and aiming for the net, which marked Boudet’s first career goal. 

At the 78th minute mark, Senn scored the last goal for the Aztecs, making it her second goal as an Aztec. Within that goal, Boudet received her first assist. 

“This is only my second goal ever in playing college soccer, so it’s always a good feeling just to know that all my work that I’ve been putting in has been paying off,” Senn said. “I couldn’t do it without my team; they pushed me every single day and put me in good positions to get those opportunities.

By the end of the night, the Aztecs attempted 18 shots, nine on goal, while the Highlanders had attempted six shots, two on goal. The Aztecs also controlled 62% of possession compared with 38% for the Highlanders.

“Honestly, we did really well just playing our game and not letting the game get chaotic, because that’s the other team’s like way of trying to disorganize us,” Senn said. “So we were calm on the ball, just played the way we face, and just did our thing like we are always successful getting opportunities in front of the goal.”

Friesen talked about this year’s team and how the season has started for them.

“This is a great group of kids, but they’re just fun to be around, they’re coachable, they’re just soaking everything in,” Friesen said. “It’s been a really positive start to the season. Excited about this season and what’s coming in the future because we’re really young but also really good. 

The Scarlet and Black will play against the Nevada Wolfpack at 7 p.m. Thursday at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano
Abigail Segoviano, ’25-’26 Mundo Azteca Editor,’ 24-25 Mundo Azteca Editor
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Olivia Vargo
Olivia Vargo, ’25-26 Photo Editor, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.