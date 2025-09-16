San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

Editorial Cartoon: Where did it all go?

by Elaine Kim, Graphics ContributorSeptember 16, 2025
Categories:
A comic that depicts the struggle of finding motivation when most needed. In the first panel a student in class writes a paper while multi-tasking their thoughts. In the second panel, a student has their mind blank when alone at home.
Print this Story