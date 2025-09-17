Skip to Content
September 17
Photo Essay: MEChA Demonstration
September 17
Editorial Cartoon: Parmesan Cheese
September 17
Cuco traerá su gira Ridin’ a The Sound en Del Mar
September 16
Diminish the Dimensions: Aztecs aim to halt California’s high-octane offense by setting the tone on both sides of the ball
September 16
SDSU men’s soccer break four-game losing streak in a 2-0 shutout over Yale
September 16
Editorial Cartoon: Where did it all go?
September 15
Rested Aztecs look to get back on track as Cal comes to town
September 15
SDSU women’s soccer dominates UC Riverside with four-goal showcase
September 15
Students offer their thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s assassination and gun violence on college campuses
September 15
Gregory Alan Isakov brings folk and feels to Cal Coast Amphitheater
News This Week
The Daily Aztec
News
A.S. Elections
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
More
Facebook
Instagram
X
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
News
A.S. Elections
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
More
Facebook
Instagram
X
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Multimedia
Photo
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Facebook
Instagram
X
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Editorial Cartoon: Parmesan Cheese
by
Elaine Kim
,
Graphics Contributor
•
September 17, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Multimedia
Showcase
A person misinterprets the request of “a ton of cheese” by bringing a barrel full. (Elaine Kim)
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Cartoons
Editorial Cartoon: Where did it all go?
Editorial Cartoon: Parking Trouble
Editorial Cartoon: How Hungry?
Close
Close Modal Window
Close