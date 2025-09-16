Diminish the Dimensions: Aztecs aim to halt California’s high-octane offense by setting the tone on both sides of the ball





Week four of the college football season sees the California Golden Bears (3-0) venture to Snapdragon Stadium to pay a visit to the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) in a highly anticipated non-conference matchup.

Cal’s undefeated start has the Golden Bears riding high as they hit the road after a two-game homestand. Their preliminary success this season is thanks to the team’s impressive offensive output. Cal is averaging 32 points per game on the back of true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

Sagapolutele’s 780 yards through the air in his first three games have opened many eyes in the college football world, including SDSU’s head coach Sean Lewis. Lewis shared his analysis on the Golden Bears’ offense after Monday’s practice.

“[Cal does] a great job with their offensive minds,” said a complimentary Coach Lewis. “They move people around and do a nice job of putting skill in the backfield to create easy completions. As much as [their offense] is window-dressed up for [Sagapolutele], [Cal] keeps it simple, as well.”

As Coach Lewis said, it is not just the Golden Bears’ players who are executing at a high level, but all of their “offensive minds.” The most offensive mind on Cal’s coaching staff is offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin. Harsin’s resume includes head coaching stops at Auburn and Boise State, preparing him to lead the Golden Bears’ offense this season.

In addition to Coach Harsin, Cal has a multitude of other veteran offensive gurus on their side. Most notably, the Golden Bears have senior offensive assistant Nick Rolovich to take some of the load off Harsin. The melting pot of schematic expertise possessed by Cal has its scoring attack firing on all cylinders heading into its final non-conference game.

“Like a quarterback who has seen a ton of reps, as a playcaller, [repetition] is a skill, too,” mentioned Lewis. “You can tell [Cal’s offensive coaches] are being very selective about what they are implementing and going to execute. [Their experience] allows them to be at their best and put their kids in a really good spot, as well.”

As much as Coach Lewis has sung the praises of California’s offense, he has put as much, if not more, effort into preparing his team to put out the fire, as well as start one of their own.

Looking to put an immediate stop to Coach Harsin’s scoring masterclass is junior Trey White. White’s dominant 2024-2025 sack campaign has not translated to this season, as he still posts a goose egg in the sack category.

However, the San Diego native is not as worried about his individual stats; White is more concerned about pulling off the upset Saturday night. To achieve this feat, the Aztecs’ defensive line will need to live in the backfield.

The Scarlet and Black were defeated by the Washington State Cougars in their last game, with long, methodical plays that featured little backfield pressure. White and his fellow rushers aim to flip the script this week.

“We just have to be relentless in our pass rush,” White explained. “We may not be there on our first move, but we just have to keep on throwing [our] counter moves. Once we get [Cal] in those third-and-long situations, we have to be ready to eat and make some plays.”

While the Golden Bears’ offense has been the highlight of the season so far, their defense is not far behind in terms of production. Collectively, Cal’s defense has forced three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Saturday night presents an interesting battle between the Aztecs’ offense and the Golden Bears’ defense. SDSU has not turned the ball over in three consecutive games (dating back to last season) and only gave up one fumble last season. On the other hand, Cal’s defense has forced at least one turnover in every game this season.

A great way to limit turnovers is to establish a persistent run game. Luckily for the Aztecs, running the ball has been the main identity of their offense early in the season. The tandem of junior transfer quarterback Jayden Denegal and junior running back Lucky Sutton has recorded most of the rushes for SDSU through the first two games.

Seemingly, the Aztecs will lean on Denegal and Sutton to set the tone on the ground in Saturday night’s game. Both will look to make an effort to control the pace and, hopefully, the game; ball security and first downs will keep Cal’s explosive offense on the sidelines and ensure that SDSU dictates the flow of the game.

“[A successful run game] will help a lot,” said Sutton. “It is definitely going to help the defense stay off the field, but also open our offense as a whole.”

The Aztecs’ in-depth, complete analysis of the Golden Bears should have them primed for success on Saturday night. If they can combine a steady pressure up front with a persistent running game, Sagapolutele and Cal’s aerial attack should not be much of a factor.

However, a perfect game plan is nothing without execution. Saturday night presents a grand stage for SDSU to ruin California’s dream start to the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.