San Diego FC tops Club Tijuana 4-2 in first-ever Baja Cup match





In the first match of the inaugural Baja Cup, MLS side San Diego FC defeated Club Tijuana of Liga MX with a score of 4-2.

“This game provided an additional opportunity to grow our squad,” head coach Mikey Vargas said. “Then work towards that goal of making our home a fortress.”

This meeting marked the first game in a five-year partnership between the two clubs, with the winner of the match being awarded the Baja Cup Trophy, which the winner will keep until the next meeting.

The partnership not only celebrates the football culture in the binational region but also falls on Mexican Independence Day, featuring pre-game festivities commemorating the event and a mariachi band performing the national anthems of both teams.

SDFC came into the game in first place in the Western Conference of the MLS even after losing their last match in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota United FC at home on Sept. 13. The Xolos rest in sixth place on the Liga MX table after drawing 1-1 against Atlético San Luis on Sept. 14.

With the match being a friendly and both teams playing the previous weekend, the starting XI featured players who are not typically starters, along with four guest players from SDFC’s “Right to Dream” team.

“I think one of the most positive outcomes of this is a collaboration between the greater family that we are at Right to Dream,” Coach Vargas said. “It’s not just San Diego FC that we represent, we represent all of Right to Dream, which is Right to Dream Ghanta, Egypt, Denmark and San Diego.”

Club Tijuana struck first on a counterattack in the 6th minute, with midfielder Vitinho scoring from midfield as he shot it past SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.

SDFC leveled the game in the 15th minute with a spin move shot from Alex Mighten that was just out of reach of Xolo goalkeeper Jesús Corona’s diving stop. It was his first goal for SDFC since March 29 when he scored against Los Angeles FC.

“It’s always a good feeling for the attacking players to score goals,” Mighten said. “That’s what I try to do every game, so I’m happy to be able to do that today.”

The first card of the game was a yellow card in the 17th minute to Xolo defender Ramiro Franco due to a bad foul on Alex Mighten.

Club Tijuana was forced to make a substitution in the 23rd minute after Franco sustained an injury, with defender Pablo Ortíz entering the game.

The Xolos also made a substitution in the 40th minute when Jesús Corona was substituted for the goalkeeper and his son, José Miguel Corona.

Following San Diego FC’s goal, play was largely back and forth as neither team had a consistent edge over the other, and the first half ended at 1-1.

After halftime, both teams made keeper substitutions as José Miguel Corona was substituted for Salim Hernández from the Xolos and SDFC swapped keeper Duran Ferree for Sisniega.

Midfielder Macrus Munson, a halftime substitute for forward Corey Baird, almost made an immediate impact in the 47th minute to break the ice, but his shot was saved by Hernandez.

Like the first half, the Xolos struck first in the 50th minute on a right-footed shot from midfielder Christian Leyva to give them a 2-1 lead.

Club Tijuana had the next scoring chance of the game in the 58th minute, but forward Adonis Perciado’s shot was saved by the left leg of Ferree.

Leyva had the perfect chance to score his second goal of the game, but it was deflected off Duah into the hands of Ferree.

“I think Duran is one of those players that did well for himself because he made a couple of big saves,” Vargas said. “In my opinion, he was calm and collected in a couple of crossing situations and showed that he has a really high level [of play].”

Just as in the previous half, SDFC leveled the game in the 76th minute on a beautiful left-footed strike from midfielder David Vasquez that went in the top right corner.

In the 78th minute, Duah’s header from a corner went into the net to put San Diego in the lead for the first time.

SDFC got a huge insurance goal in the 88th minute on a beautiful through ball from Munson to midfielder Lamine Sadio to extend the lead to 4-2: the final score.

San Diego earns the Baja Cup with the win, and they will keep it until the two clubs meet again. SDFC’s next match is an away game against Atlanta United on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m., while Club Tijuana hosts Club León on Friday at 8:05 p.m.