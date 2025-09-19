SDSU hockey aims to turn a new leaf following a forgettable 2024 season





In a city known for sunshine, surfboards and warm weather, the coolest game in town is about to heat up. San Diego State ice hockey is back in action for another season in Division 1 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

The Scarlet and Black hope to turn the page after a difficult season, during which they went 5-23-1, featuring a blend of multi-year veterans, including 16 juniors and three seniors, alongside new faces and talent, with nine freshmen and five sophomores.

“I think the experience will help [compete],” head coach Dean Wilson said. “We are not as young as we were, but a lot of older kids have come back, and that helps. They won’t be deer in the headlights, they know what to expect and what’s coming, and it will be huge for the younger guys.”

Tough division, big expectations

San Diego State has a tough plate ahead of them in the Western Collegiate Hockey League (WCHL) as it is considered one of the toughest divisions in all of ACHA, with seven teams in the preseason top 25 rankings.

While SDSU did not win a game in division play, which was their first season in the WCHL, the coaching staff and the players feel that they have an opportunity to show that they are not to be taken lightly.

“I think the biggest thing is the new leadership group we have,” junior forward Cam Ferraz said. “I think that was a big thing that we needed to change, and so far, it’s been great. I hope it translates to Friday.”

“Oh, captain, my captain”

Wilson and assistant coach Jason Galea chose one captain, senior defenseman Ryan Elleraas, and two assistant captains, junior forwards Brandon Grant and Kolby Hennessy, as the team’s leadership.

“We knew who the captain was from day one,” Wilson said. “There was no vote, nothing. He’s a leader on and off the ice, coaches youth hockey for the Saints (local club team), and is a great kid.”

Team culture

Both the coaching staff and the players have noticed that this group appears to be something special. The locker room has been described as a family by the players, and it’s one of the best locker rooms they have ever been in.

“You need players in the locker room to take control,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be huge having those juniors, we don’t have a lot of seniors… so hopefully some of these guys with leadership qualities will make my job a lot easier this year.”

The puck stops here

The goalie tandem for the Aztecs this season will be the same three as last year: juniors Brody Hsiao, Liam Dee and Nick Heinzle. However, the coaching staff indicates that there is no clear “number one” goalie and it will be a rotation, similar to what the team ran last season.

“I think that we will continue with the rotation,” Galea said. “One of the biggest blessings we had last year was that all three boys were fantastic, but more so, they were incredible colleagues and friends.”

Players to look out for

Elleraas has battled adversity, missing all of last year with injury, and Wilson feels that he is poised to have a breakout year and solidify the Aztecs’ blue line. However, there is hope that a mix of both young and new blood will bring the team to new heights.

One such player is freshman defenseman Mason Lambert, who is bound to make a strong impact right away, as he played a high level of high school hockey with Fairmont Prep’s Division 1 of the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League

“I just want to show the team that I can play at this level as a freshman,” Lambert said. “I also want to see the boys win. We didn’t have a great record last year, and I want to help make an impact.”

How to watch the team

The Scarlet and Black host No. 12 Grand Canyon University in a two-game set at KROC Center Ice Arena to kick off the season. The season opener is Sept. 19 with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop, and the second game is set for Sept. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

“We’re going to be an entertaining team,” Ferraz said. “I can’t promise wins or losses, I can promise the fans are gonna want to come to each and every game.”

For every game, SDSU students and kids 12 and under get in for free, while general public tickets are $10.