Aztec football seeks to build off its winning ways ahead of matchup with Northern Illinois University





Coming off a massive upset victory over previously undefeated Cal, San Diego State football (2-1) looks to keep the ball rolling in an away matchup against Northern Illinois University (1-2).

NIU comes into the matchup on a two-game losing streak. However, Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis made sure to emphasize the opposing programs’ tenacity through their first three games in a press conference on Monday, calling the squad a “really tough opponent that’s battle tested.”

Lewis also highlighted the fact that NIU’s two losses have come against Power Four squads in the form of Big Ten affiliate Maryland and Southeastern Conference affiliate Mississippi State.

The matchup against NIU presents an exciting opportunity, as Lewis mentioned on Monday.

“Good teams win on the road and that is something we haven’t done this year,” Lewis said.

NIU defends its home field well, as the team is 5-2 in the last seven games at Huskie Stadium.

“Throw the records out the window when they’re at home, they have great pride in their program,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be a tough place to go play and I know they’re going to give us their best effort, so we better bring ours.”

To come home with their third victory of the year, Lewis and the Aztecs will have to focus on preventing NIU’s gritty ground-and-pound playstyle from overwhelming them. Lewis described their approach to the game of football as “hard-nose, well-coached, high discipline.”

NIU’s playstyle is no laughing matter. The squad famously knocked off number two Notre Dame in South Bend last season.

Senior cornerback Chris Johnson mentioned that NIU is a great football team that they must prepare for, just like any other opponent.

“They have some really good running backs and they run the ball really well,” Johnson said. “They are really physical, so we have to get back to work and control what we can control and do what we do best.”

The primary key to an Aztec victory will be controlling NIU’s rushing attack. The Huskies have struggled through the air to start the season, averaging just 114 passing yards per game. Forcing the opponent into a passing situation will take some pressure off the SDSU defense.

Despite the challenge, this SDSU unit has been incredible to start the year. The Aztecs currently rank sixth in the entire Football Bowl Subdivision in red zone defense, surrounded by powerhouse programs such as Ohio State and Georgia.

On the offensive side of the football, SDSU will look to continue its efficiency to start the year. The Aztecs have been outstanding at taking care of the football. The team has yet to turn the ball over on offense, carrying a five-game streak of games without a turnover dating back to last season. The exceptionally impressive trend is tied with the University of Connecticut for the longest active streak in FBS play.

Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Napier had a career performance last time out for the Aztecs against Cal. Napier had his first 100-plus-yard receiving game in his career on nine receptions. Napier has emerged in a dominant fashion as the go-to offense guy for the Aztecs.

“He’s one of our best receivers, he’s a kid that if you give him targets and opportunities, generally good things are going to happen,” said coach Lewis.

Napier has embraced the mantle of wide receiver one for the Aztecs, saying, “This is what I’ve wanted since I was a little kid, so there’s no pressure at all. I have to prepare hard to attack these defenses and do the best I can with what they give me.”

The Huskies brought in new defensive coordinator Rob Harley in the offseason from Arkansas State. The Huskies’ defense has allowed an average of 25 points per game through three games this season. Coach Lewis mentioned on Monday that the NIU defense has played against “really good” teams and has started to settle into its schemes each week.

“They arrive with bad intentions, they get multiple hats swarming to the ball, they’re growing and it’s going to be a real challenge,” coach Lewis said.

The game on Saturday against Northern Illinois is the earliest start time for the Aztecs this season, with a kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central time, or 12:30 p.m. local time in San Diego. When asked about the early start time on Saturday, coach Lewis said it doesn’t matter when the game is or where it is but that his team will be ready.

“What time is it? Do you want to play at midnight, do you want to go play on Mars, do you want to play at noon in Antarctica?” Lewis said. “Put the ball down, anyone, anytime, anywhere.”