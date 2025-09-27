The cast of NBC’s “The Paper” talks importance of journalism representation





When the new editor-in-chief of a dying Midwestern newspaper takes on the project of reviving the publication, he learns that the staff has a lot of issues — and not the published kind.

“The Paper,” which was released on Sept. 4 on Peacock, is a mockumentary sitcom created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. It follows the same documentary crew from “The Office” (2005) and their new subject: the Toledo Truth Teller.

When Editor-in-Chief Ned Sampson, played by Domhnall Gleeson, is brought on board, he quickly discovers he is the only one in the newsroom with any real knowledge of journalism. The only exception is Mare Pritti, played by Chelsea Frei, who shares his passion for reporting and becomes his love interest.

The show follows the staff of the paper as they learn to be reporters, pursue stories and do what journalists do best: investigate.

Two of the executive producers, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, created the British “The Office” (2001) and worked with Daniels on the American version.

“The Office” (2005) ran for nine seasons and has been cemented in pop culture history for its lovable characters, hilarious episodes and memes still used today.

Its spinoff, “The Paper,” touches on many current issues in journalism, such as budget cuts, as well as the decline of public trust and print journalism.

As the underdogs at the Toledo Truth Teller began to learn more about journalism, so did the actors playing them.

In an interview with The Daily Aztec on Sept. 24, Frei, Ramona Young, who plays Nicole Lee and Melvin Gregg, who plays Detrick Moore, shared that they did some investigating of their own to prepare for their roles.

“I really didn’t have much background knowledge, but everything I know about journalism I basically learned through this show, and through the research that we got to do, and the books that were recommended and the interviews that we got to hold,” Young said.

Since Frei’s character, Mare, formerly wrote for the U.S. military paper Stars and Stripes, Frei prepared for her role by getting a taste of real, journalistic work. Daniels wanted Mare’s desk to have an article on display, and when he offered to have her actually write the prop article, she accepted the challenge.

“It was honestly the best prep for the role,” Frei said. “I wrote this entire article about the bulldog Navy mascot retiring, and it’s now on my desk and I’m so proud of it.”

Gregg said the show’s writers were committed to authentically capturing what it’s like to work at a newspaper.

Journalists who watch the show may notice the frequent use of reporter jargon, such as the “five W’s,” bylines, the Associated Press, and wire stories.

“While you’re watching the show, you do learn about local newspapers, but you also fall in love with the characters and you’re entertained by all of the crazy mishaps that happen,” Gregg said.

Gregg reflected on how the dynamics between the newspaper staff are the heart of the show. According to him, a newspaper is the perfect setting to see people “trying and failing,” especially when the characters are chasing stories with little experience.

“I learned a lot,” Young said. “I love how local journalism really gets on their feet and they really show up in person.”

Even among all the silliness that the characters engage in, “The Paper” delivers an important message about the necessity of journalism through the narrative of characters passionate about saving it.

“I think [the show] shines a light on its importance, and I feel like it’s just getting more and more important,” Frei said.

Frei shared that the cast met with local journalists to find inspiration on how to play their characters. Meeting with these journalists taught her more about the value of local newspapers and how they are just as necessary as the larger outlets.

“I hope, if anything, [“The Paper”] just reminds people to subscribe to their local paper,” Frei continued.

“[Local news] promotes our community,” Young said. “It promotes the quality of having one-on-one relationships, whether you’re interviewing someone or finding a story, it’s so important and the depth of that, I think, is so much more profound than something that you pull from something else or something that’s just clickbait.”

While the work in “The Office” (2005) is vague and mundane, the mission of the Toledo Truth Teller is clear: to seek the truth and report it.

“I think the thing that I love about our show is there is so much hope, but I think that’s kind of maybe what differentiates it a little from ‘The Office’ is this kind of banding together to make something really special and important,” Frei said.

“The Paper” is currently streaming on Peacock, and according to Frei, writers are already brainstorming what’s to come next season.