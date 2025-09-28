Tuff-N-Uff brings the fight to San Diego, shining a light on homegrown MMA talent





On Sept. 26, the Observatory North Park transformed into a showcase of the future stars of MMA. Tuff-N-Uff 148 marked the promotion’s third trip to San Diego, and the energy in the building made one thing clear: the mixed martial arts culture in America’s Finest City isn’t just growing, it’s exploding.

The 14-fight card capped off with a razor-close main event between Shimon Smotritsky from Israel and Troy Green from the United States, with Green edging out the split decision after a back-and-forth brawl that went the distance. The main event delivered fireworks, but the biggest takeaway from the night was the continued rise of San Diego as a true fight town.

More than half a dozen fighters on the card were either born in San Diego or are currently training here. That’s no coincidence. With gyms popping up across the county and a surge of hungry local talent, San Diego is shaping into a pipeline for the next generation of UFC athletes.

Tuff-N-Uff President Jeff Meyer is quick to point out the mission of the promotion: building a direct gateway to the big leagues while putting the fans first. The promotion has already helped launch names like Ronda Rousey, Muhammad Naimov, Chris Holdsworth, Ryan Couture, Alan Jouban, Ashley Cummins and Veronica Rothenhausler. And now, San Diego fighters are stepping into that same spotlight.

He also stressed a fan-first approach, aiming to deliver a memorable experience built around quality fights.

“I’m an anti-promoter in a way,” Meyer explained. “I’m a fan first, and I know what I like to watch, and I try to put on shows that I’d want (to see).”

That fan-first attitude, combined with the depth of local talent, made Tuff-N-Uff 148 a night to remember for San Diego’s MMA community. One of the breakout stories of the night came from Teams MMA, a Chula Vista gym quickly carving its name in the regional scene. Two of their fighters, Bobby “The Ghost” Winther and Kellvon Clayton, didn’t just win; they dominated.

Winther overwhelmed Las Vegas’ Marcelo Quines before confidently talking about his team’s future in the sport.

“We’re highly skilled, very fun to watch, and we’re going to be in the UFC,” Winther said. “You might as well see what that train is like in the beginning, rather than hopping on the bandwagon when we’re world champions.”

Meanwhile, Clayton delivered one of the night’s most electric finishes, flattening Kam White with a crushing left hook to earn the TKO just two minutes into Round 1. For the San Diego native, the victory was about more than just the knockout.

“It’s always better in front of friends and family that you can share that moment with,” Clayton said. “It’s really awesome that they’re starting to open this San Diego venue for us.”

The card also showcased San Diegan Travon Lee, who fought for the Tuff-N-Uff World Amateur Heavyweight Championship against Stanton Moaalii. Lee ultimately dropped a close, all-out war to Moaalii, but his performance was yet another reminder of the homegrown firepower rising out of San Diego.

Tuff-N-Uff 148 also spotlighted the importance of women’s MMA. San Diego featherweight Laurynn “The Iron Butterfly” Garcia was part of one of the two women’s bouts on the card, and she sees firsthand how much the culture has shifted.

“I definitely see way more females out here, especially in San Diego,” Garcia said. “It’s really cool to be part of a community like that, which is continuously growing. I think there’s gonna be a lot of great upcoming, big-time names coming up soon.”

With more gyms, more athletes and more opportunities for both men and women, San Diego’s fight culture feels like it’s only at the beginning of its climb.

Tuff-N-Uff isn’t done in SD. While the promotion will return to Las Vegas for Tuff-N-Uff 149 at the Palms in Las Vegas, headlined by two massive title fights live on UFC Fight Pass, its mark on San Diego has already been made and its return to the city is inevitable. If 148 is any indication, the city is ready to claim its spot among MMA’s top breeding grounds.