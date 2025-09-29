R&B takes over Petco Park with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker





San Diego’s Petco Park turned into a stage for some of the biggest names in R&B on Sept. 17, as Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker performed for a sold-out crowd.

Summer Walker opened the night with hit after hit. Tracks like “Girls Need Love” and “Heart of a Woman” resonated with crowds the most. Walker had a dance crew with her that made her songs feel more dynamic, adding an edge that elevated some of the tracks beyond just impressive vocals.

Along with the dance crew, she also utilized flames and smoke machines to elevate her performance, and her set started the night with high levels of energy.

Bryson Tiller followed Walker’s set with a more intimate performance.

Tiller played some of his most popular songs, such as “Don’t” and “Whatever She Wants.” Even without special effects and backup dancers, Tiller still kept the audience engaged.

The whole stadium was singing along in unison for the duration of his set, even though the artist was up there solo. The simplicity of the act worked for him, especially with his long-time fans who resonate and connect with his lyrics.

After Tiller performed, a DJ played songs to keep the audience entertained while they waited for Chris Brown to take the stage. The DJ played a lot of Hispanic music, which got the crowd louder than some of Walker’s songs.

Chris Brown emerged on center stage after a short documentary-type video was played, showing older videos of Chris Brown, showcasing how the artist has evolved through the years.

Brown stood center stage as the crowd erupted for nearly two minutes. He then jumped right into his set list, and the crowd caught a new wave of energy from their ecstatic reaction to his performance.

Alongside Brown was a plethora of backup dancers who didn’t miss a beat.

“Going to Chris Brown made me super happy (because) it reminded me of all the times my dad would play ‘No Guidance’ and I would dance battle my cousins,” said Meleana Suarez, a fourth-year political science major and Asian studies minor at San Diego State University.

“I loved being able to sing ‘No Air’ and (FaceTime) my best friend when I sang it to her,” Suarez said.

In the second half of the show, Brown strapped himself into a harness and started flying around Petco Park, hilariously performing an entire song while soaring through the air. The spectacle created a memorable moment for audiences because of how random and wild it was.

The switchbacks leading to the upper decks of the venue were lined with people watching from the railings, while others stood in the walkways rather than returning to their seats. The setup made it clear that there were no bad views inside the stadium.

“Overall, it was such an amazing experience,” said Alyssa Taylor, a 2025 SDSU graduate. “Chris Brown is an artist that I’ve been listening to since I was a kid, so getting to see him perform his old songs and new songs was very fulfilling.”

“I also think it was crazy how he was able to put on such a great show despite the rain; it really shows just how unbelievable he is as a performer,” Taylor said.

The concert showed how Petco Park could be transformed into a major music venue, while still capturing the details of a live performance.

Brown, Tiller and Walker offered various approaches to the R&B genre that night, and the scale of the production matched the size of the venue.

The concert was less about any single moment and more about how the entire show came together to deliver a captivating and enthralling stadium experience.