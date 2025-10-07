Thee Sacred Souls brings a night of romance and social justice awareness in a sweet, yet empowering concert





Thee Sacred Souls’ concert at Cal Coast Open Air Theatre on Oct. 3 delivered not only a night of love songs, but a grounding reminder of the importance of social awareness in today’s climate.

As the soulful ballads of the San Diego-formed band rang through the air, they carried more than just warm feelings — they created a sense of purpose that resonated with the crowd.

“They took a minute to talk about all the violence going on around the world, which I really appreciated since I like supporting artists who speak up on behalf of marginalized communities,” said Shruti Sharma, a fourth-year integrated marketing communications major at San Diego State University.

Despite their retro-soul music being reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s, Thee Sacred Souls is committed to shedding light on social justice issues happening today.

The night was opened by the Emkays, a duo consisting of Anthony Masino and Alec Kersenboom, and the concert kicked off with an instrumental song filled with notes of jazz and soul. Even without lyrics, the song carried powerful emotions in its rhythm and set the tone for the night.

When lead singer Josh Lane came on stage, the energy in the venue quickly rose.

The stage set-up featured an elevated platform, housing the guitarist, drummer, bassist and keyboardist. The left side of the stage consisted of three musicians, while the right consisted of three background vocalists.

As Lane performed “Love Comes Easy,” Lane asked if anybody in the audience was “here tonight with that special somebody that makes you feel all kinds of things,” and if so, to tell that person “you make it easy.”

During “Lucid Girl,” violinists and cellists joined the musical ensemble.

When Lane asked how many people in the audience were in romantic relationships, affectionate cheers swelled from the crowd, fading as the next song, “Easier Said Than Done,” began to play.

With Oct. 3 being National Boyfriend Day, the crowd was filled with couples celebrating their love for each other.

“I wanted to surprise [my boyfriend] with tickets because his birthday is coming up and I knew he really likes Thee Scared Souls,” Sharma said.

“We had a really great time,” Sharma continued. “I thought the lighting and visuals were really fun to look at, and I really liked their music and the fact that they played a lot of their really popular songs.”

As Lane sang “Price I’ll Pay,” pairs of significant others could be seen embracing each other all around the venue.

“I’ve never been to San Diego, so having them here was just a two-in-one,” said Los Angeles resident Daniela Dorantes, who attended the concert with her partner.

For “Will I See You Again?” Lane went down to the pit in front of the stage, holding hands with people in the crowd and extending his microphone to them, inviting them to sing along.

“The vibe of their music and the stories they tell – I always connect with lyrics so strongly, so their lyrics just get to me,” said Logan Powell, a first-year at Grossmont College.

Couples danced in the walkways between seating sections as Thee Sacred Souls performed songs such as “Lady Love,” “We Don’t Have to Be Alone,” “My Heart is Drowning,” “Waiting on the Right Time” and “Somebody Knew.”

Lane’s vocals stole the show, as the singer frequently hit high notes with clarity and resonance.

“I like the old feel,” said Garret Carter, a first-year psychology major at SDSU. “A lot of music doesn’t have real soul to it nowadays, but I feel like they have a really authentic feel.”

For “Running Away,” Lane ran up and down the stairs of Cal Coast, even going all the way to the back of the venue to make everyone feel included. Running while singing is no easy feat, but Lane’s smooth vocals as he sang “Weak for Your Love” never faltered.

Lane then shifted the focus of the night from his music to the current political climate.

“There’s a lot of suffering happening right now as we sit under the same moon,” Lane said. “Families are pulled apart at 1 a.m. in Chicago by ICE, just yesterday. Under the same moon, our brothers and sisters in the Middle East are being snuffed out for the sake of imperialism.”

Lane then performed “On My Mind,” a song inspired by his heartbreak about the social injustice occurring throughout the world.

“For me, what this song means is that sometimes sorrow is on my mind, sometimes goodness is on my mind,” Lane said.

“All of that encapsulates the human experience,” Lane continued. “It’s not just ‘namaste, everything’s good.’ Life is hard as well, and I think it’s the good and the bad together that make us who we are.”

As Lane voiced his opinions on current events happening throughout the country and the world, the audience yelled shouts of support, getting especially loud when Lane mentioned his heartbreak about the crisis in Palestine and the recent, widespread ICE raids.

“This is all happening right now, and we’ve been conditioned our whole lives to sweep the pain under the rug,” Lane said.

After that grounding moment, the band briefly exited the stage before returning for an encore. They performed “I’m So Glad I Found You, Baby,” “Future Lover” and “Can I Call You Rose?,” the song that skyrocketed the group’s popularity.

As the performers took their final bow, audience members exited the venue, moved by the powerful performance and left with a new sense of clarity.