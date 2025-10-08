Conan Gray sails into San Diego for an emotional concert





On Oct. 5, thousands of fans lined up outside Viejas Arena at San Diego State University in pajamas, sailor hats and red ribbons as they awaited entrance to Conan Gray’s show.

While waiting in line, many fans couldn’t stop admiring each other’s outfits and expressing how excited they were to see Gray.

“I hope you get good sleep,” a security guard said jokingly to fans entering the venue.

Before becoming the well-known artist he is today, Gray started off posting vlogs and song covers to his YouTube channel. After getting signed by Republic Records in 2018, Gray released a few singles – but it wasn’t until his first album in 2020, “Kid Krow,” that Gray turned up on people’s radar. Songs like “Heather” and “Maniac” went viral.

Coneheads, the name of Gray’s fandom, participated in a popular concert culture act by giving out freebies to fans around them, such as memory cards, pins and bracelets.

Candace Buck, a fan who was handing out memory cards, shared her thoughts for the night while waiting for Gray to come on.

“I am having a fantastic time, there’s a lot of really great people, and I’m having a lot of fun,” Buck said. “I’m so excited for the show!”

As fans started to file in, the arena was filled with concert-goers taking pictures of each other and helping other fans ensure they got the perfect picture to remember the special night.

At 8 p.m., opener hemlocke springs ran onto the stage in a white dress with angel wings to stimulate fans’ energy. She opened with her upbeat synth-pop song, “heavun.”

She continued her set with an ecstatic performance of songs including “enknee1” and “girlfriend,” sounding like the musical result if Cyndi Lauper and the soundtrack to “The Breakfast Club” had a baby. Running back and forth around the stage, doing constant check-ins with the crowd and even dancing with her drummer, hemlocke springs ensured fans were ready for what was to come.

hemlocke springs ran off stage, and the stage crew quickly came on to prepare for Gray’s opening. While they set the stage, the crowd sang along to “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan and started a wave that went around several times.

Mother and daughter duo, Elizabeth and Via Murdock, were in attendance and couldn’t wait for the show.

“This is our second time seeing him,” Elizabeth Murdock said. “We waited six hours in line the first time we saw him [at SOMA].”

“I’m a huge fan of him, I’ve been listening to his music for six years,” Via Murdock said. “I was very excited for him to be somewhere we can go to.”

“This is a fun thing for me to do with her; his music is great,” Elizabeth said.

At 9 p.m., Olivia Rodrigo’s song “bad idea right?” came on, and the crowd stood up, anticipating Gray’s entrance. During his previous tour stops, Gray would use Rodrigo’s song as a prelude to his entrance.

While everyone sang along, the music suddenly stopped, and Gray’s all-female band ran on stage to their instruments with the words “act i: a wishbone never breaks even” displayed behind them. Finally, Gray rode onto the stage in a sparkly, navy blue sailor’s uniform.

Gray looked around the audience at his screaming fans and went straight into his first song of the night, “My World.” He performed energetically as fans yelled and sang along, jumping around in their seats.

The first act continued with “Never Ending Song,” “Bourgeoisieses” and a popular throwback, “Wish You Were Sober.”

Gallery • 4 Photos Katie Flores Conan Gray performs at Viejas Arena on Oct.4

After an enthralling first act, Gray quickly left for an outfit change, coming back with a white sailor uniform, ready for “act ii: i got the short end of the stick.” Receiving the short end of the stick is a common phrase to represent mistreatment – and that’s exactly what was expressed during the second act.

Gray sang “Class Clown,” “People Watching,” “The Cut That Always Bleeds,” “Eleven Eleven” and “Nauseous,” all songs expressing themes of heartbreak and unfairness. The performance of these songs felt like Gray was telling the audience that no matter what happens in life, they’ll end up okay- just like he did.

Another outfit change later, and fans are met with the emotional shipwreck that was “act iii: i took the long way to realization.” Starting with “Romeo,” an ultimate screw you to your ex, Gray then went into “This Song,” a song about coming to terms with the heartbreak of unrequited love.

Next, Gray brought out a wishbone. Throughout his tour, this moment meant that a lucky fan in the front row would be chosen to break the wishbone with him, and whoever gets the longer end of it gets to choose the next song based on two options Gray presents.

The options were “Sunset Tower” or “Care.”

“San Diego, who here wants to help me pick the next song?” Gray asked. He looked around, and it seemed as if he had already chosen someone. “Wait a minute,” he said while pointing to the right side of the front row. The cameras pointed to a girl in a striped pajama top and sailor hat waving with both arms – it was Olivia Rodrigo!

“Do you want to pick the next song?” Gray asked Rodrigo. She nodded excitedly, and he immediately went off the stage to hug her. They broke the wishbone into three pieces. “It means we’re soulmates!” Rodrigo said.

Regardless of who got the longer end of the stick, Gray let his best friend choose the next song, “Sunset Tower.”

Though many were hoping Rodrigo would come on stage with him, she did not. She was not seen or heard from for the rest of the night. Gray went back on stage to give an exciting performance of “Sunset Tower,” jumping around excitedly, despite the song being about avoiding finding out if an ex-partner has moved on.

After the vibrant song, Gray brought out his guitar and gave a heartfelt performance of a fan-favorite, “Heather.” Then, he showcased his vulnerability with “Family Lines” and “Connell.”

Wearing the same outfit, he went straight into “act iv: i wished for love, and i found it.” This act consisted of the top three songs fans were waiting for, “Actor,” “Maniac” and his currently trending song, “Vodka Cranberry.”

Gray ran off stage and returned within a few minutes in a black, dazzled captain’s uniform to perform “Memories” and “Caramel” for his encore.

After Gray went off the stage and did not return, the arena lights turned on, and fans made their way toward the exits.

“I enjoyed the concert a lot, especially since I’ve been a fan since middle school,” said Eden Balceta, an interdisciplinary computing and arts major at the University of California, San Diego. “I had so much fun, and it was so crazy that he brought out Olivia Rodrigo!”