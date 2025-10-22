Skip to Content
October 23
One-Sided Welcome: Why SDSU ignores cultural frats and sororities
October 23
Lil Tecca turns SOMA San Diego into a booming mosh pit
October 23
20 Better Ways to Spend $2 Million
October 23
Zion Coffee House builds a foundation for a blossoming business and relationship
October 22
Editorial Cartoon: Canvas Shutdown
October 22
Reneé Rapp’s last-minute San Diego show captivates fans with her bold, authentic stage presence
October 22
SDSU parking structure elevators operate under two-year-expired permits
October 22
Halloween en SDSU es un maratón, no una corrida: Guía para disfraces de último minuto o hechos en casa
October 22
Aztecs set to face off against “the team up north” in fight for the Old Oil Can
October 21
Hundreds gather where College Avenue and Montezuma Road meet to protest President Donald Trump
Editorial Cartoon: Canvas Shutdown
by
Elaine Kim
,
Graphic Designer
•
October 22, 2025
Categories:
Cartoons
Graphics
Showcase
A hand-drawn depiction of a student who is confused how to submit an illustration amid the October 20th’s AWS outage. Many websites like Canvas and Google were inaccessible due to an update error in the system. (
Elaine Kim
)
About the Contributor
Elaine Kim
, Graphic Designer
