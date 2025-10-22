San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Editorial Cartoon: Canvas Shutdown

by Elaine Kim, Graphic DesignerOctober 22, 2025
A hand-drawn depiction of a student who is confused how to submit an illustration amid the October 20th’s AWS outage. Many websites like Canvas and Google were inaccessible due to an update error in the system. (Elaine Kim)
