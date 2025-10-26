San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

AI and human responsibility major added at SDSU

The new major is set to begin in the Fall 2026 semester and will explore AI uses
by Vivian Gomez, Contributer October 26, 2025
